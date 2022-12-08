Read full article on original website
IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
IVC ranks among California's best
A nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings has ranked Imperial Valley College as one of the best community colleges in California, as reported in a recent IVC press release. IVC was ranked sixth among California’s 116 community colleges, based upon four data points: affordability, student satisfaction, academic...
Imperial County Area Agency On Aging advisory council December meeting cancelled
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. has been cancelled. The next regular meeting will be held in-person, as follows:. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Imperial County Department of Social Services...
Santa's Local Workshop brings community together
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd annual Santa’s Local Workshop event on Thursday, December 8, at Plaza Park and Main Street. The event took place in the evening, and included a tree lighting, pictures with Santa, petting zoo and many other activities. To start...
Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'
Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic." This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV. According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms....
Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces
CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
Imperial's Christmas in a Small Town promotes local businesses
IMPERIAL — Many booths of small businesses lined both sides of North Imperial Avenue for the Christmas in a Small Town event on the night of Saturday, December 10. A large stage was set up on Barioni Boulevard in front of El Sol Market to host young local performers playing Christmas songs. Several of the performers were playing band instruments and some wore purple and black letterman jackets from Southwest High School. The music was festive and attracted the attention of many people in attendance. A large audience formed and expanded in front of the stage.
Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business
Students are secretly shopping at Frosty's Holiday Shop for their own families. The twist, is what the students feel is an undercover operation, the parents are fully aware of. The post Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley city council meeting seeks to protect city's future
BRAWLEY — All councilmembers were present at Sam Couchman’s last council meeting as mayor at the Brawley city council chambers on Tuesday, December 6. The public comment section of the meeting took place and featured a surprise visit from Calexico Councilmember Camilo Garcia to thank Mayor Couchman for his service to the city of Brawley.
Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5
YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma
The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
Out of towners take Tiger Classic
IMPERIAL — The 2022 edition of Imperial High’s Tiger Classic boys varsity basketball tournament tipped off last week and lasted through Saturday, December 10 where the Valhalla Norsemen took the championship trophy home back up Interstate 8. This year’s tournament featured eight schools: Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial,...
A reminder to taxpayers from the Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Karen Vogel, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the 1st installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on December 12, 2022. Payments must be in our office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of December 12, 2022. Please be advised that online payments may be made through www.treasurer-taxcollector.imperialcounty.org/pay-taxes-online/ or by calling 1-855-337-5470 until 11:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022.
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead
A driver is dead, and a passenger is hurt following a crash in Thermal. The California Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon on Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58. Authorities say the driver of an F-250 drove into the east dirt shoulder, causing the vehicle to flip. The crash killed the The post A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead appeared first on KESQ.
Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian
A car crash happened this morning involving a pedestrian getting hit and dying on the scene. The post Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian appeared first on KYMA.
Man detained in connection with Indio murder released after questioning
Indio police confirmed on Thursday that the suspect detained has been released after questioning. Police said the suspect was a person of interest in a deadly shooting in the area of Calhoun Street and Dr Carreon Boulevard on Sept. 22. The search for that killer is still ongoing. The Calexico Police Department said they arrested a The post Man detained in connection with Indio murder released after questioning appeared first on KESQ.
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
