El Centro, CA

thedesertreview.com

IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

IVC ranks among California's best

A nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings has ranked Imperial Valley College as one of the best community colleges in California, as reported in a recent IVC press release. IVC was ranked sixth among California’s 116 community colleges, based upon four data points: affordability, student satisfaction, academic...
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

Santa's Local Workshop brings community together

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd annual Santa’s Local Workshop event on Thursday, December 8, at Plaza Park and Main Street. The event took place in the evening, and included a tree lighting, pictures with Santa, petting zoo and many other activities. To start...
BRAWLEY, CA
kawc.org

Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'

Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic." This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV. According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms....
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Calexico City Council reorganizes members with new faces

CALEXICO — An annual reorganization of the Calexico City Council following the results of the recent election took place at City Hall during a special meeting of the council Monday, December 12. Councilmember Rosie Arreola-Fernandez closed out her term after an unsuccessful re-election bid, while new oaths were taken by the re-elected Mayor Pro Tem Raul Urena and new member Gilberto Manzanaraz.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial's Christmas in a Small Town promotes local businesses

IMPERIAL — Many booths of small businesses lined both sides of North Imperial Avenue for the Christmas in a Small Town event on the night of Saturday, December 10. A large stage was set up on Barioni Boulevard in front of El Sol Market to host young local performers playing Christmas songs. Several of the performers were playing band instruments and some wore purple and black letterman jackets from Southwest High School. The music was festive and attracted the attention of many people in attendance. A large audience formed and expanded in front of the stage.
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business

Students are secretly shopping at Frosty's Holiday Shop for their own families. The twist, is what the students feel is an undercover operation, the parents are fully aware of. The post Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Brawley city council meeting seeks to protect city's future

BRAWLEY — All councilmembers were present at Sam Couchman’s last council meeting as mayor at the Brawley city council chambers on Tuesday, December 6. The public comment section of the meeting took place and featured a surprise visit from Calexico Councilmember Camilo Garcia to thank Mayor Couchman for his service to the city of Brawley.
BRAWLEY, CA
yumadailynews.com

Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5

YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night

YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
YUMA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma

The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Out of towners take Tiger Classic

IMPERIAL — The 2022 edition of Imperial High’s Tiger Classic boys varsity basketball tournament tipped off last week and lasted through Saturday, December 10 where the Valhalla Norsemen took the championship trophy home back up Interstate 8. This year’s tournament featured eight schools: Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial,...
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

A reminder to taxpayers from the Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Karen Vogel, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the 1st installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on December 12, 2022. Payments must be in our office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of December 12, 2022. Please be advised that online payments may be made through www.treasurer-taxcollector.imperialcounty.org/pay-taxes-online/ or by calling 1-855-337-5470 until 11:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead

A driver is dead, and a passenger is hurt following a crash in Thermal. The California Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon on Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58. Authorities say the driver of an F-250 drove into the east dirt shoulder, causing the vehicle to flip. The crash killed the The post A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man detained in connection with Indio murder released after questioning

Indio police confirmed on Thursday that the suspect detained has been released after questioning. Police said the suspect was a person of interest in a deadly shooting in the area of Calhoun Street and Dr Carreon Boulevard on Sept. 22. The search for that killer is still ongoing. The Calexico Police Department said they arrested a The post Man detained in connection with Indio murder released after questioning appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
yumadailynews.com

About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents

While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
YUMA, AZ

