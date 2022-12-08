Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Bloom-Carroll outlasts Baltimore Liberty Union in topsy-turvy battle
Bloom-Carroll called "game" in the waning moments of a 65-47 defeat of Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Bloom-Carroll jumped in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 24-16 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Westerville North posts win at Gahanna Lincoln's expense
Westerville North handed Gahanna Lincoln a tough 57-47 loss on December 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 6, Westerville North squared off with Delaware Hayes in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy defeats Hamilton in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Hamilton to claim this one, and Cincinnati Mt. Healthy wouldn't allow that in a 62-42 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 7, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Hamilton Ross on November 30 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati St. Xavier dismantles Springfield in convincing manner
Cincinnati St. Xavier turned in a thorough domination of Springfield 63-34 on December 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 3, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Whitehall-Yearling in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Mt. Orab Western Brown paints a victorious picture in win over Chillicothe
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Mt. Orab Western Brown prevailed over Chillicothe 63-44 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 12. Recently on December 7, Chillicothe squared off with Hillsboro in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full...
richlandsource.com
Vincent Warren trips New Lexington in tenacious tussle
Vincent Warren surfed the tension to ride to a 58-49 win over New Lexington on December 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-13 advantage over Vincent Warren as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield Shawnee on top of Botkins
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springfield Shawnee wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 56-52 over Botkins in Ohio boys basketball action on December 11. Last season, Botkins and Springfield Shawnee squared off with December 19, 2021 at Botkins High School...
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Pickerington Central puts down Trotwood-Madison
Pickerington Central showed top form to dominate Trotwood-Madison during an 80-45 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 2, Pickerington Central squared off with Newark in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aces: Lexington's Smith headlines All-Area girls golf team
LEXINGTON — Hannah Smith had a senior season to remember. The newly-crowned All-Area Player of the Year, Smith led Lexington to a berth in the Division I state tournament at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Gray Course. She tied for 22nd individually with a two-day total of 159.
richlandsource.com
Bainbridge Paint Valley imposes its will on Latham Western
Bainbridge Paint Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-13 win against Latham Western for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 12. Recently on December 5, Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off with Mowrystown Whiteoak in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut casts spell on Columbus Bishop Watterson
Sunbury Big Walnut eventually plied victory away from Columbus Bishop Watterson 65-57 in Ohio boys basketball on December 10. Recently on December 5, Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off with Westerville Central in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union gives Circleville Logan Elm the business
Lancaster Fairfield Union stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 74-33 win over Circleville Logan Elm during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on February 8, 2021 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Heath trips Utica in tenacious tussle
Heath could finally catch its breath after a close call against Utica in a 63-62 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 10. Last season, Heath and Utica squared off with February 9, 2021 at Heath High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville produces precision performance against Clayton Northmont
Dayton Centerville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Clayton Northmont during a 59-26 beating on December 10 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont squared off with December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cardington-Lincoln posts win at Bucyrus' expense
Cardington-Lincoln put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bucyrus in a 48-36 decision in Ohio girls basketball on December 12. The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 14-11 lead over Bucyrus.
richlandsource.com
St. Henry edges Celina in tough test
St. Henry poked just enough holes in Celina's defense to garner a taut, 47-42 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 10. Last season, St. Henry and Celina squared off with January 29, 2022 at St. Henry last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley edges Marion Pleasant in tough test
Caledonia River Valley derailed Marion Pleasant's hopes after a 53-46 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 10. Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Pleasant squared off with January 28, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Thornville Sheridan knocks off Newark Catholic
Mighty close, mighty fine, Thornville Sheridan wore a victory shine after clipping Newark Catholic 52-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Newark Catholic and Thornville Sheridan squared off with December 11, 2021 at Thornville Sheridan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Amanda-Clearcreek earns stressful win over Nelsonville-York
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Amanda-Clearcreek did just enough to beat Nelsonville-York 54-50 at Amanda-Clearcreek High on December 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Nelsonville-York faced off on January 19, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Conneaut cancels check from Fairport Harbor Fairport
Conneaut dumped Fairport Harbor Fairport 62-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 5, Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off with Willoughby Cornerstone in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0