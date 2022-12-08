ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
siuecougars.com

Cougars Can't Hold Off Redbirds

NORMAL, Ill. – Four players scored in double figures Saturday, but it wasn't enough as Illinois State outlasted SIUE men's basketball 77-71 at Horton Field House. The Cougars have dropped two in a row and are now 7-4. Illinois State won its third consecutive game and improved to 5-6.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Webb Collects Double-Double, Cougars fall to Western Illinois on Sunday

MACOMB, Ill. – Madison Webb recorded her first collegiate double-double and Sofie Lowis added a season-best 20 points as the Cougars fell 83-77 to Western Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Western Hall. SIUE shot a season-best 46 percent (30-65) as a team, but The Fighting Leathernecks scored 27 points from the free throw line and had five players in double figures.
MACOMB, IL
siuecougars.com

Women’s Basketball Visits Western Illinois Sunday

SIUE Cougars (0-7, 0-0 OVC) at Western Illinois (3-6, 0-0 Summit) Sunday, December 11, 2:00 p.m. LAST GAME: The Cougars had a tough task at hand, facing No. 18 Louisville on Tuesday night at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville grabbed a 33-8 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back, downing SIUE 105-32. SIUE played a much improved second half, scoring a quarter-high 12 points in the third. The Cougars shot a combined 29 percent in the second half and held the Cardinals to just 15 points in the final quarter. Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis led the way with 10 points, while sophomore guard Molly Sheehan picked up eight. Destine Duckworth led the rebounding efforts with five.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

