SIUE Cougars (0-7, 0-0 OVC) at Western Illinois (3-6, 0-0 Summit) Sunday, December 11, 2:00 p.m. LAST GAME: The Cougars had a tough task at hand, facing No. 18 Louisville on Tuesday night at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville grabbed a 33-8 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back, downing SIUE 105-32. SIUE played a much improved second half, scoring a quarter-high 12 points in the third. The Cougars shot a combined 29 percent in the second half and held the Cardinals to just 15 points in the final quarter. Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis led the way with 10 points, while sophomore guard Molly Sheehan picked up eight. Destine Duckworth led the rebounding efforts with five.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO