Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
No. 8 Alabama riding momentum into meeting with streaking Memphis
Following a big 71-65 comeback win over top-ranked Houston, No. 8 Alabama will look to extend its winning streak to
Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston
The Alabama Crimson Tide did not need four overtimes to knock off a No. 1 team this time. But they did need an incredible comeback. And that made some notable history. No. 8 Alabama rallied from 15 points down in the second half to stun the No. 1 Houston Cougars 71-65. That came in a Read more... The post Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Auburn Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season
The undefeated Auburn Tigers, led by 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, fell to Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers 82-73 on Saturday. Memphis had full control over the game throughout the entire contest. The last time Auburn led in the game was with 3:37 left in the first quarter. This is in huge part to the Memphis offense which made 50% of its field goals and went 36.4% from beyond the arc. Memphis also dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Auburn 43-32.
UH Basketball Fans, Fertitta Center Prove to Big 12 Ready — Obsessing Over Alabama Loss Misses the Bigger Picture of Regular Top 10 Matchups to Come
On big game days, the Fertitta Center can be a big time atmosphere for college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Every seat in the building is filled — and then some. There is a line of students outside hoping they’ll be somehow squeezed in. More than an hour before tipoff, the Fertitta Center is already buzzing, full of energy and people. Everyone talks about how rare this — and indeed, it’s the first time the University of Houston has ever hosted a game between two Top 10 basketball teams on its campus.
Houston, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’
Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
Everyone Made The Same Joke About Alabama After Upset Win
On Saturday, No. 8 Alabama came into Houston and handed the No. 1 Cougars their first loss of the 2022-23 season. After this 71-65 upset win, everyone took to social media with the same joke. The sports world is ready to dub the University of Alabama as a "basketball school."
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Gets Into Twitter Beef With Former Player
It seems that Lane Kiffin is never going to give up the Twitter game. This time he was going back and forth with a former player. Keidron Smith originally committed and played college football for Ole Miss. However, he ended up transferring to the University of Kentucky to play as a Wildcat.
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years
The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
92.9FM ESPN: NEW PHONE NUMBER FOR MEMPHIS SPORTS AT 901-445-0929
Our new listener line for conversation and contests is 901-445-0929. Save in your phone now! Thanks for listening to 92.9FM ESPN. Memphis’ Sports Station for Memphis Grizzlies, Cardinals, Cowboys, Vols and MORE.
Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
Galena Park North Shore stops Westlake’s winning streak 49-34 in 6A-D1 semifinals
Both teams have spent most of the season as the top two teams in the Class 6A state rankings, and while it's a small shame they won't meet in the state championship game, a semifinal that has the potential to be a classic Texas high school football playoff game is nearly as nice.
Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
