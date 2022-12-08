ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

The Comeback

Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston

The Alabama Crimson Tide did not need four overtimes to knock off a No. 1 team this time. But they did need an incredible comeback. And that made some notable history. No. 8 Alabama rallied from 15 points down in the second half to stun the No. 1 Houston Cougars 71-65. That came in a Read more... The post Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season

The undefeated Auburn Tigers, led by 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, fell to Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers 82-73 on Saturday. Memphis had full control over the game throughout the entire contest. The last time Auburn led in the game was with 3:37 left in the first quarter. This is in huge part to the Memphis offense which made 50% of its field goals and went 36.4% from beyond the arc. Memphis also dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Auburn 43-32.
AUBURN, AL
papercitymag.com

UH Basketball Fans, Fertitta Center Prove to Big 12 Ready — Obsessing Over Alabama Loss Misses the Bigger Picture of Regular Top 10 Matchups to Come

On big game days, the Fertitta Center can be a big time atmosphere for college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Every seat in the building is filled — and then some. There is a line of students outside hoping they’ll be somehow squeezed in. More than an hour before tipoff, the Fertitta Center is already buzzing, full of energy and people. Everyone talks about how rare this — and indeed, it’s the first time the University of Houston has ever hosted a game between two Top 10 basketball teams on its campus.
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Houston, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Galena Park North Shore High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on December 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’

Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
defendernetwork.com

South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years

The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN

