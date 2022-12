Joseph F. Seliga, age 86, of Robbinsville, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Born June 6, 1936, in Scranton, Pa., Joe spent the majority of his life in Robbinsville, N.J., with his wife and family. Preceded by his son, Joseph E. Seliga, Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Seliga; his brother, Roger Seliga; his son, James Seliga and his wife, Kelly; his daughter-in-law, Michele Seliga; his grandchildren, Shelby; Morgan and her husband, Kyle Hartman; and James and Kyle Seliga; and his great-granddaughter, Sophia.

