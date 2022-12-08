Read full article on original website
Related
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Why the FBI Is Concerned About TikTok
The popular video-sharing app, owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, boasted more than 1 billion active global last year
Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China's access to their data and exposing children to mature content.
CNET
TikTok Deal Faces More Delays Due to US Security Concerns
Due to continuing fears over potential threats to national security, negotiations between TikTok and the US government have been delayed, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the report says a deal between the social media company and the Biden administration was originally expected to be reached by the end of the year.
straightarrownews.com
Five states ban TikTok from government devices, more bans likely
Depending on whom you ask, TikTok is either a fun and engaging social media app or a tool of the Chinese Communist Party posing serious threats to national security. A growing list of lawmakers think it’s the latter. Indiana filed two lawsuits against TikTok this week, alleging the social...
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Libyan accused of Lockerbie bombing charged in US court
An alleged former Libyan intelligence agent accused of making the bomb that blew up a Pan Am jet over Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, appeared in a US court Monday to face charges for the deadliest-ever terror attack in Britain. The bombing killed all 259 people on the jumbo jet, including 190 Americans, and 11 people on the ground.
The Verge
Activists respond to Apple choosing encryption over invasive image scanning plans
When Apple introduced its slate of initiatives to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, last year, they were controversial, to say the least. While some praised the company for taking action, there was also no shortage of detractors, some of whom said that Apple’s plans to do on-device scanning for illegal content would require an unacceptable huge hit to user privacy.
Family searches for US student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Small islands seek UN sea court's opinion on climate change
The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea says that small island states have asked it to provide an opinion on what impact a key U.N. treaty governing maritime activities has on efforts to curb climate change
Moms forced to make 'tough' decisions amid 'tripledemic'
Two moms spoke to "Good Morning America" about how the tripledemic of RSV, flu, and COVID has impacted their families.
Meta and FTC face off in court over virtual reality deal
The case will be a key test of the agency’s ability to police fast-moving tech markets.
Two Women Sue Apple, Claiming AirTags Are 'Weapons' For Stalkers
Apple is under fire after two women sued the tech giant, claiming their AirTag is a “dangerous product” and “has become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”. According to CNN, the women — one from Texas, the other from New York — filed the proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco on Monday, alleging that their previous romantic partners used the company’s $29 AirTags to track their whereabouts. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.
US News and World Report
Australian Court Dismisses Suit Against Google Over Personal Data Use
(Reuters) -Australia's competition regulator said on Friday its lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising had been dismissed by a court. The proceedings, initiated by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission in July 2020, alleged Google did not...
Big Tech news publishing bill could hitch ride on must-pass defense legislation
Lawmakers are considering an amendment to Congress’s must-pass defense bill that would force Big Tech firms to pay news outlets for their content, prompting new threats from Facebook's parent company that it would remove news from its platform altogether if the legislation passes.
'The TikTok App Is A Malicious And Menacing Threat': Indiana Files First State Lawsuits Against TikTok
Indiana's attorney general sued the platform Wednesday, saying in two lawsuits that the app features inappropriate content for children and doesn't adequately protect their user data.
India asks Google to stop displaying online betting ads - Mint
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India has asked Google not to display surrogate ads of overseas betting companies, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a person aware of the development in the ministry of information and broadcasting.
TechCrunch
Meta’s behavioral ads will finally face GDPR privacy reckoning in January
Major privacy complaints targeting the legality of Meta’s core advertising business model in Europe have finally been settled via a dispute resolution mechanism baked into the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The complaints, which date back to May 2018, take aim at the tech giant’s so-called forced...
makeuseof.com
How to Do a Privacy Check for Your Teen's Facebook Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Have you been wondering if your teen is safe using Facebook? If they're a regular user of social media, there is a chance that they're exposed to all kinds of threats. From spammers, to fraud, to receiving friends' requests from people they don't know, it's important to make sure your teen is safe online.
Engadget
Twitter has stopped enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy
Twitter's long-running effort to fight COVID-19 misinformation is at an end, at least for now. As Twitter users and CNN noticed, the social media firm has quietly updated its transparency site to reveal that it stopped enforcing its COVID misinformation policy on November 23rd. It's not clear if the company will restore any accounts banned for sharing misinformation as part of Elon Musk's planned amnesty, but this indicates that the company won't suspend further users or delete content including falsehoods about the coronavirus or vaccines.
Comments / 0