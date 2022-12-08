ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tina Howell

General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea

This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Real Simple

Open-Face Chicken Curry Naan

Yes, this meal is ready in a snap. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor. This chicken dinner is in fact bursting with fresh, bright, spiced flavors, thanks to red curry paste, fresh lime juice, and serrano chile. A generous dollop of yogurt is stirred in at the end for added richness and creaminess. For perfectly warmed and pliant naan, brush the flatbread with oil and place it in a hot oven until it's warmed and toasted, which takes just a few minutes. Or if you have a gas range, place the naan directly over the flame and flip with tongs until the bread is charred on both sides.
Delish

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
thecountrycook.net

Crock Pot Creamed Corn

This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is the perfect easy side dish made with simple ingredients to serve during the holidays or anytime! No oven required!. This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is super creamy, tasty and most of all easy! It only takes a handful of ingredients and a few minutes of prep. Let the crock pot do all the work and you have an amazing side dish at the end. Serve this with any of your favorite main dishes and you will have yourself a delicious meal. If you are a side dish lover like me then you should really try this Crock Pot Creamed Corn recipe.

