AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
aiexpress.io
Global Employment Screening Services Market Regional Growth Analysis With Industry Players Data By 2030 – PRIZM News
New Jersey, United States – Verified Market Analysis has not too long ago printed a analysis report titled, “International Employment Screening Companies Market Perception, Forecast To 2028” assessing varied elements impacting its trajectory. The International Employment Screening Companies market report presents a high-quality, correct, and complete analysis research to equip gamers with precious insights for making strategic enterprise selections. The analysis analysts have offered deep segmental evaluation of the International Employment Screening Companies market on the premise of sort, software, and geography. The seller panorama can be shed gentle upon to tell readers about future modifications available in the market competitors. As a part of aggressive evaluation, the report contains detailed firm profiling of prime gamers of the International Employment Screening Companies market. Gamers may use the worth chain evaluation and Porter’s 5 Forces evaluation provided within the report for strengthening their place within the International Employment Screening Companies market.
takeitcool.com
Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Cold Rolled Steel Sheet. Report Features Details. Product Name Cold Rolled Steel Sheet. Process Included Cold...
industrytoday.com
Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company
German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Atlas Roofing Corporation Announces Plans for Expansion
As Atlas Roofing Corporation celebrates its 40th year in the roofing industry, the company announces it will invest $200 million to build a new asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in the Midwestern US. This investment represents the next phase of a vision to empower its people to create solutions and products with purpose, while creating additional shingle capacity in a geographic location that best serves its customers. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, with product shipments expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.
