House agrees to lift military COVID mandate in exchange for raises, funding for Louisiana

Service members kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing Covid vaccine could be allowed to rejoin, officials say
Service members who were kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing the Covid vaccines could be allowed back in uniform if the vaccination mandate is lifted, according to two U.S. military and two senior defense officials. On Tuesday, the House and the Senate released language to be included in...
House to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill despite Biden opposition
The National Defense Authorization Act will a repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. armed services, despite President Biden's opposition.
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Ending COVID-Vax Mandate Would Divide Troops into Two Classes, Navy Secretary Says
If Congress abolishes the military’s vaccine mandate, the Navy would be forced to separate sailors into two groups, the service’s top civilian said Tuesday. “Unquestionably, it will create almost two classes of citizens in our services: those that can’t deploy and those that can deploy. And that creates all sorts of problems,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the America’s Future Fleet Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. “Let's make sure we understand the secondary consequences of our actions.”
Congressional Armed Services Committees release text of defense funding bill
The House and Senate Armed Services Committees released the text of the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual legislation that funds the Department of Defense, on Tuesday night.
Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed
(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members
(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
Churchill County officials approve expansion of Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex
CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced on Dec. 6 that her legislation to expand the Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex (FRTC) will be included in the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate will consider in the coming weeks.
Texas Is the 6th Fastest-Growing State in the U.S.
The world population recently passed 8 billion, just 11 years after reaching 7 billion. But across the globe, more countries are experiencing slowing or declining rates of population growth. The U.S. is no exception. At the end of 2021, the Census Bureau announced that the U.S. population had grown by...
U.S. Space Force activates Florida operations at MacDill Air Force Base
A new U.S. Space Force command called SPACECENT was activated Friday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. It's the second regional headquarters and will be part of U.S. Central Command.
Beshear: Call about federal funds for Brent Spence Bridge could come this month
The start of enormous Brent Spence Bridge redevelopment project is just a phone call away, according to Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.
Bishop votes in support of Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., supported H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, which was approved by the United States House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 258-169. The Respect for Marriage Act provides full faith and credit under federal law to same-sex and interracial marriages and requires all states to recognize them as long as they are valid in the state they are performed.
Army plans ‘dramatic’ ammo production boost as Ukraine drains stocks
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― As donations to Ukraine strain allied munitions stockpiles, the U.S. Army is seeking a “dramatic” ramp up in monthly production of 155mm artillery shells over the next three years, its chief weapons buyer said Saturday. Those plans hinge on emergency spending for Ukraine...
Exclusive: The Making of the U.S. Military's New Stealth Bomber
The success of the B-21 Raider may determine whether the U.S. retains an advantage over its global rivals or saddles taxpayers with another gold-plated budget-buster
3.8% Increase in Oregon Population Since 2016
The world population recently passed 8 billion, just 11 years after reaching 7 billion. But across the globe, more countries are experiencing slowing or declining rates of population growth. The U.S. is no exception. At the end of 2021, the Census Bureau announced that the U.S. population had grown by...
