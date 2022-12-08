Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged serial killer charged in deaths of more Indigenous women as police release image of jacket to try to identify victim
Police alleged Thursday that a Canadian man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Jeremy Skibicki was charged May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24,...
Canada police say they can’t recover bodies of murdered Indigenous women
Police in Canada have said they don’t have the resources to search a landfill to recover the bodies of two Indigenous women murdered by an alleged serial killer – a decision that has left the daughters of one victim “heartbroken” and angry. Last week, police in...
allthatsinteresting.com
Alleged Serial Killer Jeremy Skibicki Charged With Murdering Four Indigenous Women In Canada
Jeremy Skibicki's online presence was allegedly rife with antisemitic, misogynistic, and white supremacist vitriol. A Winnipeg man who was charged in the death of an Indigenous woman earlier this year now faces charges relating to three additional deaths. The alleged serial killer, 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, is in police...
Canadian Cops Say They Can’t Comb Landfill for Serial Killer’s Three Victims
Less than a week after 35-year-old Jeremy Skibicki was charged with the murders of at least four Indigenous women, Canadian police said that they do not plan to mount a search of the Manitoba landfill where three of his alleged victims’ bodies are believed to have been dumped. Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said at a news conference on Tuesday that there was “no hope that there would be a successful recovery” of the remains of Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and an unidentified woman christened Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, by First Nations officials in recent days. (The...
4 Indigenous Women Slain by Alleged Serial Killer But Cops Won't Search for the Bodies
Winnipeg police believe a serial killer murdered four Indigenous women in the Canadian city, but say they won’t search for the remains of at least two of the women, believed to be at a landfill north of the city. “The circumstances combined with the safety hazard formed the basis...
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
What Is Femicide? A Look At What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Might Be Charged With
Femicide is defined as the murder of women because they are women, though some definitions include any murders of women or girls.
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Hero dog leads cops to owner, 84, who was missing for a week
He was the best boy. A dog named El Palomo was hailed as a hero earlier this month after he managed to lead police to his 84-year-old owner, who went missing in the desert after getting lost during a walk. Gregorio Romero left his home on Nov. 27, 2022, for a walk in Moctezuma, Mexico, when he got lost. Romero’s family reported the man’s disappearance four days later, claiming that it was not unusual for him to wander off to visit other villages and then return a few days later. Ramona, Romero’s niece, said she grew concerned after several days had passed since Romero...
Suspect sought in killing of 4 at Oklahoma marijuana farm after reported hostage situation: "There's a lot to unravel with this case"
Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm. Capt. Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State...
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
Narcity
Police Have Arrested 3 Teens After A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed At A Toronto High School
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged three teenagers in a high school stabbing. On November 14, TPS was called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at 3:07 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police said that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to a hospital with...
Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of killing four women
A former Border Patrol agent was found guilty of the capital murder of four women after he was recorded telling investigators he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his home town in Texas. Juan David Ortiz, 39, was convicted after a jury trial and faces an automatic life prison term after prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty for the 2018 murders, according Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.Ortiz, a former intel supervisor, was arrested in September 2018 after a woman he had abducted at gun-point escaped from his truck and notified authorities. He confessed to...
3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping: "These women have proven that they will stop at nothing"
Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have...
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
How safe are delivery drivers? Brutal murder of Texas girl isn’t the first case to land FedEx in hot water
Texas girl Athena Strand was murdered allegedly at the hands of a FedEx driver. Fox News Digital examined other crimes allegedly carried out by drivers and how a company hires them.
The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History
All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
Black Grandma’s Home Raided by SWAT Based On Faulty ‘Find My iPhone’ Screenshot
A Colorado grandmother was subjected to a full-on SWAT raid of her home in January, all thanks to a detective who used a screenshot of the iPhone’s inaccurate “Find My” app to obtain a search warrant, a lawsuit filed in county court last week claims. Retired service...
Comments / 0