Eater

Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square

A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts

New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Do Not Sleep on a Brooklynite’s Recipe for Pizzeria-Perfect Garlic Knots

From pita bread, to hamburger buns, to English muffins, pretty much any bread can become garlic bread if you just believe. It’d be great to say the same about garlic bread’s more complicated cousin, the garlic knot, but that’s simply not the case. It requires a bit more than belief to recreate the NYC pizzeria staple that was allegedly first sold on Avenue X in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood in 1947. Making garlic knots, which have a history that’s fairly difficult to unravel given their relative simplicity, requires a recipe. Luckily, Cooking with Nonna host Rossella Rago — a self-taught cook who was born and raised in Brooklyn by parents who emigrated from a small fishing village in Southern Italy — has one.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Expect Joy, Rhinestones and Cocktails as Live and Immersive Coyote Ugly Two-Steps Over to Hell’s Kitchen This Spring

Dig out your jean shorts and cowboy boots — the saucy, sassy magic of Coyote Ugly is coming to Hell’s Kitchen in 2023, in a new, immersive theater performance brought to the neighborhood by theatrical producer and local resident Holly-Anne Devlin. Devlin, who is collaborating with Kaleidoscope Immersive and Coyote Ugly saloon founder Liliana Lovell, […] The post Expect Joy, Rhinestones and Cocktails as Live and Immersive Coyote Ugly Two-Steps Over to Hell’s Kitchen This Spring appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan

Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Brooklyn’s Legendary Totonno’s Pizzeria Appears to Reopen After Three-Year Slumber

Coney Island’s famed Totonno’s pizzeria appears to be back open after closing due to the pandemic some three years ago. “You cannot go inside. You cannot use cash. You cannot select a size,” local Dick Zigun posted on Twitter over the weekend. Zigun, once called Coney Island’s “unelected mayor,” claims that the coal-oven pizzeria is now open on Saturdays and Sundays starting at noon — and accepting payment by credit card. (The shop has been cash-only for almost a century.) Google, which previously marked the venue as temporarily closed, now lists Totonno’s hours as Friday to Sunday, from 12 to 7 p.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square

Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Consul General of Italy and descendants of Giuseppe Garibaldi attend event to benefit Rosebank museum: Six honored for community service | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When the board of directors at the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum contemplated planning its annual fundraiser luncheon and joined forces to brainstorm ways to ensure its success, thoughts on how to showcase the Rosebank museum’s deep-rooted Italian heritage came to mind. When it was confirmed that...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

