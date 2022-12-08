HESPERIA -- A workforce development program in Hesperia Unified School District is making a difference in the lives of many high school students that need a helping hand. Jerry Kaufer, HUSD coordinator for Career Tech programs as well as early college academy programs says "Our bigger mission is helping prepare students are ready to enter the workforce, our goal is to make sure all students have an opportunity to make that connection between what they are learning in school and a career or their post-secondary plans."

HESPERIA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO