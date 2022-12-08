Read full article on original website
Man charged with attempted murder in South Jersey shooting, cops say
A New Jersey man is facing an attempted murder charge and multiple other offenses in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old male in Lindenwold, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced. Detectives were initially on Nov. 30 at about 11:00 a.m. that a shooting victim was in Berlin, the...
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
Driver charged in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach freed from jail to await trial
A motorist who was allegedly under the influence of marijuana in a fatal crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach, was ordered released from jail Tuesday to await trial. Prosecutors originally sought pre-trial detention for Jamal N. Reed, 21, of Cherry Hill, who was charged earlier this...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery
A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
Customer threw bottles, damaged N.J. liquor store in tirade, cops say
Police in Linden are looking for a customer who tossed bottles of red wine at employees of a liquor store after being told he didn’t have enough money to pay for a small bottle of booze. The man “became irate” when a worker at Beno’s Liquor on North Wood...
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
Three charged with October assault that left Bayonne teen unconscious
Three Bayonne men have been charged with a vicious assault in October that left a 17-year-old unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, were arrested on Dec. 8 in different locations across the city and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
UPDATE: Boaters who disappeared on trip from N.J. to Fla. found safe, Coast Guard says
UPDATE: Boaters missing from N.J. rescued 200 miles offshore by crew of oil tanker, Coast Guard says. The U.S. Coast Guard has extended its search for two missing boaters who departed from Cape May County and haven’t been heard from in 10 days. The search for the “Atrevida II,”...
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
Boaters missing from N.J. rescued 200 miles offshore by crew of oil tanker, Coast Guard says
Two men who left New Jersey on a sailboat bound for Florida, then went missing for 10 days, were rescued Tuesday evening by the crew of an oil tanker over 200 miles east of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, signaled the crew...
N.J. man who posted selfie during Jan. 6 Capitol riots found guilty on all counts
A New Jersey man who posted videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was convicted of four federal crimes following a jury trial that ended on Monday. Hector Vargas Santos, 29, of Jersey City, was found guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, according to a jury verdict form.
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing, Coast Guard says
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
Christmas comes early for pets in this N.J. city, thanks to longtime officer
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the animal shelter in Paterson, where John DeCando is busy wrapping presents for 300 cats and dogs who might otherwise find nothing for them when they go sniffing around the tree on Christmas morn. DeCando, Paterson’s longtime chief of animal...
Ex-medical worker who sold phony prescriptions for Oxycodone headed to prison
A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice was sentenced Monday to two years and 6 months in prison for selling phony prescriptions for Oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet and Xanax over the course of two years, federal prosecutors said. Jose Colon, 37, of Winslow, pleaded guilty in February to distribution...
North Bergen MUA takes lead in New Jersey’s plan to combat dirty problem
New Jersey has awarded the North Bergen Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) a draft permit, the first issued by the state, to confront the environmental issue of combined sewers overflows, state officials said. The draft New Jersey Pollutant Discharge System (NJPDES) renewal permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
