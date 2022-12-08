ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery

A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
MILLSTONE, NJ
Three charged with October assault that left Bayonne teen unconscious

Three Bayonne men have been charged with a vicious assault in October that left a 17-year-old unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, were arrested on Dec. 8 in different locations across the city and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
N.J. man who posted selfie during Jan. 6 Capitol riots found guilty on all counts

A New Jersey man who posted videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was convicted of four federal crimes following a jury trial that ended on Monday. Hector Vargas Santos, 29, of Jersey City, was found guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, according to a jury verdict form.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
