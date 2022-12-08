A New Jersey man who posted videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was convicted of four federal crimes following a jury trial that ended on Monday. Hector Vargas Santos, 29, of Jersey City, was found guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, according to a jury verdict form.

