North Bergen MUA takes lead in New Jersey’s plan to combat dirty problem
New Jersey has awarded the North Bergen Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) a draft permit, the first issued by the state, to confront the environmental issue of combined sewers overflows, state officials said. The draft New Jersey Pollutant Discharge System (NJPDES) renewal permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
N.J. driver killed in Garden State Parkway crash tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, N.J. Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange...
N.J. city considering lifting ‘outdated’ $20 cap on rent hikes
Elizabeth’s city council is scheduled to vote this week on changing the city’s rent control policy, which currently includes a $20 cap on annual rent increases. Residents organized rallies over the last month, demanding the city council keep the tenant protections in place to hold down rents in New Jersey’s fourth-largest city.
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police
A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said. Family members shared their deep loss and despair on...
‘Friends’ concerned with JCRA control over Loew’s Jersey, but city says landmark theater won’t be sold
A group that spent decades restoring and revitalizating the historic Loew’s Jersey theater is worried that the transfer of the landmark venue to the city redevelopment agency will be the first step in selling the property. But city officials say the transfer to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA)...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.
Forecasters are tracking a winter coastal storm that could bring snow, a wintry mix and heavy rain to New Jersey on Thursday and Friday. The snowfall total forecasts are likely to fluctuate ahead of the storm and are worth watching closely in the days ahead, forecasters say. The line between snow, sleet and freezing rain could shift based on the exact storm track, timing and air temperatures throughout the two-day storm.
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery
A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
5-term N.J. mayor no longer eyeing county exec job, endorses a challenger
Doug Palmer’s public flirtation with running for Mercer County executive is over. The five-time Trenton mayor, who retired to private life and consulting in 2010, burst back onto the Mercer political landscape last month with comments that he was considering challenging incumbent, and fellow Democrat, Brian Hughes.
Snow could cause travel disruptions across Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather Even though the Winter Solstice and the official start to winter is still over a week away, Mother Nature could bring an early taste of the season to many in the Northeast. As wintry weather began to arrive early on Sunday, chilly conditions were already in place. Widespread temperatures in the 20s and 30s were found across Pennsylvania, New York and southern New England on Sunday morning,...
Roaring car fire on Route 22 snarling traffic in both directions
A car fire Friday morning snarled traffic in both directions on Route 22. The fire was in the left lane of Route 22 East just past the Fullerton Avenue overpass in Lehigh County and crews were still battling it a little after 10 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police said two SUVs...
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley
BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
