Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. city considering lifting ‘outdated’ $20 cap on rent hikes

Elizabeth’s city council is scheduled to vote this week on changing the city’s rent control policy, which currently includes a $20 cap on annual rent increases. Residents organized rallies over the last month, demanding the city council keep the tenant protections in place to hold down rents in New Jersey’s fourth-largest city.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.

Forecasters are tracking a winter coastal storm that could bring snow, a wintry mix and heavy rain to New Jersey on Thursday and Friday. The snowfall total forecasts are likely to fluctuate ahead of the storm and are worth watching closely in the days ahead, forecasters say. The line between snow, sleet and freezing rain could shift based on the exact storm track, timing and air temperatures throughout the two-day storm.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery

A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
MILLSTONE, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Snow could cause travel disruptions across Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather Even though the Winter Solstice and the official start to winter is still over a week away, Mother Nature could bring an early taste of the season to many in the Northeast. As wintry weather began to arrive early on Sunday, chilly conditions were already in place. Widespread temperatures in the 20s and 30s were found across Pennsylvania, New York and southern New England on Sunday morning,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley

BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

