South Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard

Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep basketball starts a new era, but the goals remain the same

It would be easy for St. Peter’s Prep head coach Alex Mirabel to lament about what he no longer has - most notably the program’s all-time leading scorer in Mark Armstrong. But while Armstrong is emerging as a starter at Villanova, back in Jersey City, the Marauders believe they can remain one of the state’s top teams, albeit with a different mindset and roster composition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Three girls bowling thoughts after Week 1 on the lanes

The first week of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are three thoughts after Week 1 of action. 1) Brick Memorial is no question No. 1: This one is obvious, but Brick Memorial is by far the best team. Brick has won the last two Tournament of Champions, and why it won’t be able to to do this year without one, it is the heavy favorite to capture a group title. The Mustangs brought everybody back from last season and are 2-0 to start. They are averaging 2,985 pins in their duals, and they also just recently won the Rule the River Tournament by 430 pins.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Greg Rottengen Tournament

The first day of the high school bowling season saw many teams gather at Oakwood Lanes in Washington to compete at the Greg Rottengen Scores 22 Tournament. Warren Hills boys and girls each took home titles as the boys tallied 2,899 pins while the girls had 2,308. The boys finished slightly ahead of Morris Tech (coed), which tallied 2,861 pins. Warren Tech finished in third with 2,673.
WASHINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Hopewell Valley holds off Lawrence

Liam Yeoman scored twice and had an assist while Gavin Nau had a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley held off Lawrence 5-4 at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Hopewell Valley (1-0-1) scored four goals in the second period before Lawrence (0-2) scored the next three goals but fell short of a comeback. Ryan Morici had 27 saves for Hopewell Valley, which had 32 shots on goal.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North

Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees great CC Sabathia hosts holiday party for N.J. kids in need

CC Sabathia may be done pitching, but his nonprofit showed it still knows how to throw a party. The retired Yankees pitcher’s charity — the PitCCh-In Foundation — hosted a holiday event for more than 200 children in need, featuring glow-in-the-dark bowling, games and music at Space Events in Englewood on Monday.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Mets taking calls on starting pitcher: What do they want in a trade?

While the New York Mets revamp their rotation it looks like they are also trying to clean house. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the Mets are listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco: “The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season. The Mets worry about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to age (36 in March) and injury history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets open to reunion with ex-Yankees reliever, report says

The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the team “still hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Adam Ottavino.”. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Billy Eppler has added a lot of starting pitching this offseason, but could use some more focus on the bullpen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Tommy Kahnle explains why he reunited with Yankees

Last week, the New York Yankees and Tommy Kahnle penned a reunion. The reliever will be returning to the Bronx on a two-year, $11.5 million contract and he spoke to MLB Network Radio about making that deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “I definitely told [the Yankees]...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

