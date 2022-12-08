The first week of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are three thoughts after Week 1 of action. 1) Brick Memorial is no question No. 1: This one is obvious, but Brick Memorial is by far the best team. Brick has won the last two Tournament of Champions, and why it won’t be able to to do this year without one, it is the heavy favorite to capture a group title. The Mustangs brought everybody back from last season and are 2-0 to start. They are averaging 2,985 pins in their duals, and they also just recently won the Rule the River Tournament by 430 pins.

BRICK, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO