Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
St. Peter’s Prep basketball starts a new era, but the goals remain the same
It would be easy for St. Peter’s Prep head coach Alex Mirabel to lament about what he no longer has - most notably the program’s all-time leading scorer in Mark Armstrong. But while Armstrong is emerging as a starter at Villanova, back in Jersey City, the Marauders believe they can remain one of the state’s top teams, albeit with a different mindset and roster composition.
NJAC wrestling preview 2022-23: Where does the league stack up behind Delbarton?
The NJAC is a league of wrestling programs, and not many in the state can say that. In it are also a lot of good wrestling programs.
CVC wrestling preview, 2022-23: Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley to battle for title
Princeton and Robbinsville were the divisional champs a year ago in the Colonial Valley Conference but the real battle for CVC supremacy, as always, took place over in the Valley Division where Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley slugged it out in a dual meet to determine the conference’s top team.
Devils lose 3rd straight as Stars, former N.J. goalie Scott Wedgewood shuts them down | 3 takeaways
The Devils came into Tuesday hoping to turn things around. The sky wasn’t falling – they were only on a two game losing skid entering their game against the Stars and even got a point in their overtime loss to the Rangers – but they desperately wanted to regain the confidence they built during their hot November.
Boys ice hockey: No. 2 Delbarton shuts out No. 5 Bergen Catholic (PHOTOS)
Duncan Stewart and Hayden Bright each had a goal as Delbarton, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out Bergen Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 2-0 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Dante Rodriguez and Nick Faccone each assisted on Stewart’s goal in...
Three girls bowling thoughts after Week 1 on the lanes
The first week of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are three thoughts after Week 1 of action. 1) Brick Memorial is no question No. 1: This one is obvious, but Brick Memorial is by far the best team. Brick has won the last two Tournament of Champions, and why it won’t be able to to do this year without one, it is the heavy favorite to capture a group title. The Mustangs brought everybody back from last season and are 2-0 to start. They are averaging 2,985 pins in their duals, and they also just recently won the Rule the River Tournament by 430 pins.
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Greg Rottengen Tournament
The first day of the high school bowling season saw many teams gather at Oakwood Lanes in Washington to compete at the Greg Rottengen Scores 22 Tournament. Warren Hills boys and girls each took home titles as the boys tallied 2,899 pins while the girls had 2,308. The boys finished slightly ahead of Morris Tech (coed), which tallied 2,861 pins. Warren Tech finished in third with 2,673.
Knox’s go-ahead goal propels Princeton Day over Pingry - Girls ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Eibhleann Knox scored two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period, to propel Princeton Day to a 2-1 victory over Pingry in its season opener at Bridgewater Sports Arena in Bridgewater. Pingry (1-1) tied the game in the third period with a goal from Charlie Bush before Knox’s...
No. 1 Christian Brothers cruises past No. 11 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey recap
Leighton Biesiadecki tallied a goal and assisted on two others to lead Christian Brothers, the top-ranked team in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 6-1 victory over Princeton Day in its season opener at McGraw Rink in Princeton. Nico Leyra tallied his first career goal for Christian Brothers, while Christian...
No. 4 Gloucester Catholic rolls past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Four different players netted goals for Gloucester Catholic, ranked No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 4-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark. Billy Sheridan, Nick Basile, Mike Hoffner and Vincent Squillicioti all scored for Gloucester Catholic (2-0). Billy Stuski...
Boys ice hockey: Hopewell Valley holds off Lawrence
Liam Yeoman scored twice and had an assist while Gavin Nau had a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley held off Lawrence 5-4 at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Hopewell Valley (1-0-1) scored four goals in the second period before Lawrence (0-2) scored the next three goals but fell short of a comeback. Ryan Morici had 27 saves for Hopewell Valley, which had 32 shots on goal.
Girls Ice Hockey: Teams to watch in the 2022-23 season
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
GMC wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Can St. Joseph (Met.) overtake South Plainfield?
Last January, South Plainfield pulled away from St. Joseph (Met.) on the second day of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament to win its 11 GMC title in the last 13 years. This January, South Plainfield and St. Joseph (Met.) will likely be 1-2 in the team standings at the GMC...
Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North
Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
Yankees great CC Sabathia hosts holiday party for N.J. kids in need
CC Sabathia may be done pitching, but his nonprofit showed it still knows how to throw a party. The retired Yankees pitcher’s charity — the PitCCh-In Foundation — hosted a holiday event for more than 200 children in need, featuring glow-in-the-dark bowling, games and music at Space Events in Englewood on Monday.
Yankees could have 8 potential trade partners for Gleyber Torres, report says
It’s not necessary for the New York Yankees to trade Gleyber Torres. But, shopping the infielder could bring an opportunity to bolster another roster area, if the Yankees feel so inclined to do so. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY reports that it recently talked to...
Mets taking calls on starting pitcher: What do they want in a trade?
While the New York Mets revamp their rotation it looks like they are also trying to clean house. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the Mets are listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco: “The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season. The Mets worry about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to age (36 in March) and injury history.”
Mets open to reunion with ex-Yankees reliever, report says
The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the team “still hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Adam Ottavino.”. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Billy Eppler has added a lot of starting pitching this offseason, but could use some more focus on the bullpen....
Tommy Kahnle explains why he reunited with Yankees
Last week, the New York Yankees and Tommy Kahnle penned a reunion. The reliever will be returning to the Bronx on a two-year, $11.5 million contract and he spoke to MLB Network Radio about making that deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “I definitely told [the Yankees]...
