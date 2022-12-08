ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SX8v4_0jcB7Eax00

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a “large scale” power outage this week.

Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility crews responded to the outage on Wednesday afternoon.

The outage affected customers in the South East area of the company’s service territory.

The city called the outage “large scale” but didn’t immediately say how many customers were affected.

Missing woman found dead in Cherokee Co.

City officials also did not say how the iguana caused the power outage, but the lizards are known to cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations and more.

Jason Bailey, Lake Worth Beach’s assistant director of system operations, told WPTV that the power was restored within 35 minutes.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife.

Some social media users had a little fun with the news, with one tweeting, “Har dee Har Har.”

Another said, “Iguana my electricity baaaaack!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy