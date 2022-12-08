The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.

21 DAYS AGO