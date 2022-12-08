Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images
Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 13 Mixes “Wolf Grey” And “Red” For 2023
Having been quietly celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout the year, the Air Jordan 13 has been far from the most popular silhouette of 2022. According to rumors, however, Tinker Hatfield’s 11th design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line is set to continue the celebration well into 2023. In...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
sneakernews.com
Varying Shades Of Blue Accent This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
While the silhouette remains a few years removed from its next hallmark anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 is being employed at a rate matching that of an celebratory year, now introducing a greyscale proposition featuring hits of varying blue shades. Coating its mudguard in a smooth “Cool Grey” leather,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Releasing In August 2023
Superficially, the year of ’23 sounds important to the ear, and the AJ4 is poised to be at the forefront yet again as Jordan Brand continues its quest to engage with the younger, newer generation of basketball fanatics and sneaker lifestyle enthusiasts. That said, the powerhouse known as the...
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Bustle
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
sneakernews.com
A Lunar New Year Graphic Appears On The Nike Air Huarache Craft
Each year The Swoosh pays special care to its Lunar New Year celebration, so far enacting the Chinese celebration onto the Dunk High, Air Max TW and Air Max 90 Futura. Continuing its reach across the disparate AIR-infused tooling of its extensive roster of silhouettes, the Nike Air Huarache Craft is next up to dawn the titular multi-color scheme.
Comments / 0