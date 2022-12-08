ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Sales tax growth expands across Houston area

Houston-area cities have continued to accelerate growth within their sales tax revenue base over 2021 and 2020. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sales tax revenue growth continues across Texas, indicating sustained growth, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. In December, Comptroller Glenn Hagar distributed a total of $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Events Center opens in League City

Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bluebonnet Nutrition completes $18M expansion, more than triples its jobs in Sugar Land

Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp. has more than tripled the number of jobs at its location in Sugar Land after a recently completed expansion project. (Rendering courtesy Powers Brown Architecture) A nutrition supplement manufacturing facility in Sugar Land has announced it has completed an expansion project. Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., headquartered in Sugar...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Copeland Elementary School celebrates 30th anniversary in Cy-Fair

Aughtney Cox's fifth-grade class created a display of the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium for Copeland Elementary School's 30th anniversary celebration. (Courtesy Aughtney Cox/Cy-Fair ISD) Students, staff, parents and community members gathered Nov. 29 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cy-Fair ISD’s Copeland Elementary School. The event featured student performances, a glow-in-the-dark...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Greater Houston Partnership predicts the city is in a good position to weather potential economic downturn

Patrick Jankowski, chief economist and senior vice president of research at the Greater Houston Partnership, speaks at the GHP's annual Economic Outlook at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria on Dec. 8. (Courtesy Greater Houston Partnership) In a speech of optimism, jokes and metaphors, Patrick Jankowski, chief economist and senior vice...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Elevation Cuts joins Eden Salon Suites in Generation Park

Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. (Courtesy Elevation Cuts) Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. Located at 255 Assay St., Ste. 255, Houston, Elevation Cuts offers men’s haircuts and stylings as well as a variety of hair products. Services are available through appointments and walk-ins. Eden Salon Suites features more than a dozen salon businesses, ranging from hair stylists to massage and beauty services. 832-210-4830. www.elevationcuts.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

TIRR Memorial Hermann opens 7th outpatient rehabilitation center in Webster

A new TIRR Memorial Hermann outpatient rehabilitation facility offers therapies for children and adult patients. (Courtesy TIRR Memorial Hermann) TIRR Memorial Hermann held a ribbon cutting at its seventh outpatient rehabilitation facility Dec. 8 at 300 Rogers Court, Webster, according to a press release. The facility is now scheduling patients for January and will offer single or multidisciplinary therapy as well as aquatic therapy for children and adults. TIRR Memorial Hermann has several other outpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Greater Houston area as well as other medical facilities. 713-797-5942. www.memorialhermann.org/locations/tirr-outpatient-rehabilitation-southeast.
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Long-awaited Katy Crossing Icehouse updates grand opening

Katy Crossing Icehouse officials announced in a Dec. 6 Facebook post they are anticipating a January grand opening. (Courtesy Katy Crossing Icehouse) Residents who have anticipated the official opening for Katy Crossing Icehouse, a restaurant and bar, can expect a grand opening sometime in January, officials with the eatery said in a Dec. 6 Facebook post.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Cannon Fish Creek opens 9,000-square-foot workspace in Montgomery

The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. (Courtesy The Cannon Fish Creek) The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. Ben Griffin, director of commercial development for The Cannon, said the 9,000-square-foot space includes a variety of different options for small businesses, entrepreneurs and freelance workers to come in and work. The Cannon Fish Creek boasts 18 private offices, three conference rooms and individual dedicated desk spaces. The offices include amenities such as internet, an on-site coffee shop and free parking. Memberships are also available with three levels to choose from. Tours are available. 281-630-2415. www.thecannon/fishcreek.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

