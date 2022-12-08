The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. (Courtesy The Cannon Fish Creek) The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. Ben Griffin, director of commercial development for The Cannon, said the 9,000-square-foot space includes a variety of different options for small businesses, entrepreneurs and freelance workers to come in and work. The Cannon Fish Creek boasts 18 private offices, three conference rooms and individual dedicated desk spaces. The offices include amenities such as internet, an on-site coffee shop and free parking. Memberships are also available with three levels to choose from. Tours are available. 281-630-2415. www.thecannon/fishcreek.com.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO