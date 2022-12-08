Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Sales tax growth expands across Houston area
Houston-area cities have continued to accelerate growth within their sales tax revenue base over 2021 and 2020. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sales tax revenue growth continues across Texas, indicating sustained growth, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. In December, Comptroller Glenn Hagar distributed a total of $1.1...
Senior living guide: 27 places in the Pearland, Friendswood area designed for senior adults
Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Pearland and Friendswood area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Independent living communities cater to older adults with limited care needs....
Main Street Events Center opens in League City
Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
Bluebonnet Nutrition completes $18M expansion, more than triples its jobs in Sugar Land
Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp. has more than tripled the number of jobs at its location in Sugar Land after a recently completed expansion project. (Rendering courtesy Powers Brown Architecture) A nutrition supplement manufacturing facility in Sugar Land has announced it has completed an expansion project. Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., headquartered in Sugar...
25 things to do in the Houston area this weekend, Dec. 9-11
Guests can enjoy treats, coffee, and hot chocolate while stargazing at the Houston Arboretum. (Courtesy Canva) Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend's guide!. Dec. 9-30: Explore a Christmas Village. Have an immersive Christmas experience at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens’ Christmas...
Slim Chickens to open Dec. 12 on South Main Street in Houston
Slim Chickens is set to open on South Main Street in Houston on Dec. 12. (Courtesy Slim Chickens) The Houston-based fast-food chain Slim Chickens is set to open its eighth Houston location Dec. 12 at 9599 S. Main St., according to a Dec. 8 announcement. More than 75 new jobs...
Copeland Elementary School celebrates 30th anniversary in Cy-Fair
Aughtney Cox's fifth-grade class created a display of the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium for Copeland Elementary School's 30th anniversary celebration. (Courtesy Aughtney Cox/Cy-Fair ISD) Students, staff, parents and community members gathered Nov. 29 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cy-Fair ISD’s Copeland Elementary School. The event featured student performances, a glow-in-the-dark...
Pearland County Road 59 currently being widened, reconstructed
The construction started in October 2022 and will be finished in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is working on the widening of CR 59 in Pearland from Kirby Drive to CR 48. The two-lane road with no sidewalks will be widened to four lanes with raised...
Houston ISD to begin taking magnet school applications Dec. 14 for 2023-24 school year, including at 7 new schools
The application portal will open Dec. 14 for students looking to enroll at one of Houston ISD's magnet schools in the 2023-24 school year, a list of schools that will include seven new options. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The application portal will open Dec. 14 for students looking to enroll at...
Greater Houston Partnership predicts the city is in a good position to weather potential economic downturn
Patrick Jankowski, chief economist and senior vice president of research at the Greater Houston Partnership, speaks at the GHP's annual Economic Outlook at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria on Dec. 8. (Courtesy Greater Houston Partnership) In a speech of optimism, jokes and metaphors, Patrick Jankowski, chief economist and senior vice...
Pearland raises water rates to fund sweeping improvements to infrastructure
The water projects, which will be completed over the next one to two years, are some of the largest construction projects in Pearland history. (Courtesy City of Pearland) Pearland residents will see increases in their water bills in 2023 and likely the following years as the city moves to spend $535 million to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Elevation Cuts joins Eden Salon Suites in Generation Park
Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. (Courtesy Elevation Cuts) Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. Located at 255 Assay St., Ste. 255, Houston, Elevation Cuts offers men’s haircuts and stylings as well as a variety of hair products. Services are available through appointments and walk-ins. Eden Salon Suites features more than a dozen salon businesses, ranging from hair stylists to massage and beauty services. 832-210-4830. www.elevationcuts.com.
TIRR Memorial Hermann opens 7th outpatient rehabilitation center in Webster
A new TIRR Memorial Hermann outpatient rehabilitation facility offers therapies for children and adult patients. (Courtesy TIRR Memorial Hermann) TIRR Memorial Hermann held a ribbon cutting at its seventh outpatient rehabilitation facility Dec. 8 at 300 Rogers Court, Webster, according to a press release. The facility is now scheduling patients for January and will offer single or multidisciplinary therapy as well as aquatic therapy for children and adults. TIRR Memorial Hermann has several other outpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Greater Houston area as well as other medical facilities. 713-797-5942. www.memorialhermann.org/locations/tirr-outpatient-rehabilitation-southeast.
Long-awaited Katy Crossing Icehouse updates grand opening
Katy Crossing Icehouse officials announced in a Dec. 6 Facebook post they are anticipating a January grand opening. (Courtesy Katy Crossing Icehouse) Residents who have anticipated the official opening for Katy Crossing Icehouse, a restaurant and bar, can expect a grand opening sometime in January, officials with the eatery said in a Dec. 6 Facebook post.
The Cannon Fish Creek opens 9,000-square-foot workspace in Montgomery
The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. (Courtesy The Cannon Fish Creek) The Cannon Fish Creek, located at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery, opened Dec. 5. Ben Griffin, director of commercial development for The Cannon, said the 9,000-square-foot space includes a variety of different options for small businesses, entrepreneurs and freelance workers to come in and work. The Cannon Fish Creek boasts 18 private offices, three conference rooms and individual dedicated desk spaces. The offices include amenities such as internet, an on-site coffee shop and free parking. Memberships are also available with three levels to choose from. Tours are available. 281-630-2415. www.thecannon/fishcreek.com.
Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood, market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house located at 6022 Camellia Street. (Courtesy HAR) Glen Cove is a single-family community of approximately 180 homes near Memorial Park. The community is north of Buffalo Bayou, where the River Oaks Country Club, Hogg Bird Sanctuary and Bayou Bend Gardens can be found. Median home value: $1,800,250. Homes...
Humble City Council appoints Mark Martin to replace outgoing council member
Humble City Secretary Maria Jackson swears in Mark Martin to fill the vacancy left by outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham during the city's Dec. 8 meeting. (Courtesy city of Humble) Humble City Council members at their Dec. 8 meeting appointed Mark Martin to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until...
Houston Equity Fund, Wells Fargo announce $5M allocation for first class of business grant recipients
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (right) joins Thomas Jones, board president of the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity (left), to present a check for $5 million that will go to small businesses and nonprofits in Houston, many of which are Black owned. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) On Dec. 6,...
New 24/7 emergency pet opens Dec. 12 in Lower Heights development
A 25,000-square-foot office and retail building opened in 2022 in the Lower Heights development at I-10 and Studemont Street. Home Depot opened as an anchor tenant in September. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group. A new location of Veterinary Emergency Group, a 24/7 pet emergency hospital with locations across the...
