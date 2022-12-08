When someone yells "pillow fight!", it's a down-home fun time, but when Buddy the Elf yells it in the middle of downtown Portsmouth, that's a whole other level of fun. Parents, you all know what it's like when your child gets all sugared up on candy and sweets. Well, according to The Music Hall's Facebook page, that's exactly what happened to Buddy the Elf when he took a break from Elf: The Musical, playing at the hall through December 18.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO