Read full article on original website
Related
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
agupdate.com
Demand worries pushing on crop markets
Low demand continues to emerge as a pressure point for crop markets. Export sales continue to be poor, particularly in the wheat market, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. The December 9 WASDE report did little to help the outlook as well. “The WASDE report showed unchanged demand for...
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
Land reform in South Africa: 5 myths about farming debunked
South Africa’s land reform policy remains highly contested. But, in our view, a number of persistent myths about farmland statistics and the structure of commercial agriculture skew debates. This makes it difficult to reach some common understanding about the realities of land and agriculture in the country. In 1994...
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
Clarification offered over concerns about coastal agriculture
photo credit: Courtesy of Permit Sonoma An updated version of Sonoma County’s Local Coastal Plan is on the horizon. Some in the farming community concerned over what it might mean for agriculture along the Sonoma Coast. One major priority of the California Coastal Act is the protection of productive agricultural lands within the “coastal zone”. Wendy Krupnick, president of the Sonoma County chapter of the California Alliance with Family Farmers says it is more important than ever. "There's a real need for increasing local food security everywhere, but especially in more remote regions like the coast, which is so...
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population.
UCSD professor was punished for working with Chinese scientists. Is it an ethics breach or discrimination?
Xiang-Dong Fu says he was forced to resign after UC San Diego investigated his ties to Chinese researchers, part of a controversial initiative that some say unfairly scrutinized Chinese professors at American universities.
Phys.org
How pastoral farming can help to avoid a biodiversity crisis
The world is losing its biodiversity. An estimated 41,000 animal species are now threatened with extinction. World leaders will convene at the UN COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal this month to discuss ways of reversing this decline. Participants are expected to adopt a global framework that sets out measures to...
BBC
Northumberland farming under acute pressure, report finds
Growing financial pressure may mean fewer farms and less food production, a report into the future of agriculture in Northumberland found. The sector is under "particularly acute" pressure, according to the county council-commissioned study. Upland farms are particularly reliant on subsidies, which are being reformed. About half of farms are...
agupdate.com
Hungry world suffers from over-regulating ag
It’s looking to get a little western this week. There’s a massive winter storm coming in with predictions from a foot up to 4 feet of snow. It’s put all cattle work on hold until we see how this storm tracks. The good news is since I...
As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief
Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports.Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go...
agupdate.com
Wheat futures decline
March 2023 wheat futures ended the past week down. CBOT soft-red-winter futures were down 27 cents, to close at $7.34 per bushel. KCBT hard-red-winter futures were down 38 cents from the previous week, at $8.33 per bushel. MGE hard-red-spring futures were down 20 cents to close at $9.01 per bushel. March CBOT corn futures were down 2 cents, at $6.44 per bushel. January CBOT soybean futures were up 44 cents, at $14.83 per bushel.
China stops publishing asymptomatic COVID cases, reports no deaths
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission will stop from Wednesday reporting new asymptomatic COVID-19 infections as many no longer participate in testing, making it hard to accurately tally the total count, it said.
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
cryptoslate.com
Rural Kenya harnesses stranded potential energy to mine BTC using hydropower
A rural village in Kenya has been using off-grid energy generated using hydropower to mine Bitcoin (BTC) and power 500 families nearby. The news was shared by Cash App Product Lead Miles Suter, along with a video and several pictures. How does it work?. The model belongs to Gridless Compute,...
3 US lawmakers draft bill calling for ban on TikTok due to connection to China
Three United States lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban the social media platform TikTok from operating in the U.S. due to its parent company’s connection to China.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
Silicon Valley startup Actual made climate action into a SimCity-like game. Sheep farmers are the first players.
Actual helps companies visualize challenges around problems like greenhouse-gas emissions and decide which climate solutions to invest in.
Comments / 0