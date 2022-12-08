ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama priority LB target sets commitment date

Arion Carter tweeted Tuesday he will announce his commitment decision Wednesday. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Tennessee product will announce his commitment around 12 p.m. CST Wednesday, and he is expected to choose between Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama wide receiver commits to UCF from transfer portal

A second wide receiver that left Alabama football in the transfer portal has found a new home. Christian Leary, a former four-star receiver in the 2021 class, has returned home to South Florida. He announced Tuesday via Twitter that he’s committed to the University of Central Florida. Leary joins former Crimson Tide receiver Javon Baker.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces commitment to Syracuse

Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham announced on social media that he has committed to play for Syracuse. Ingraham previously entered the NCAA transfer portal back on Sept. 22 and is one 11 scholarship players to enter the portal this season. A redshirt junior, Ingraham didn’t see playing time during...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Dominant Alabama LB grabs fourth first-team All-American recognition

Will Anderson’s trophy case has not closed yet, and that is impressive despite him not having the same numbers as last year. The junior edge rusher for Alabama football captured his fourth first-team All-American selection Tuesday morning from Sporting News. Anderson now has Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Associated Press, and Football Writers Association of America inking him as a first-team All-American. He needs a nod from the American Football Coaches Association or AFCA to become a two-time Unanimous First Team All-American. Anderson has posted a story-filled career for the Crimson Tide marked with several individual honors. He took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Rotary Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, and SEC Defensive Player of the Year (AP and SEC coaches) this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 5-Star DE commits to Alabama

Keon Keeley announced his commitment to Alabama Monday via Twitter. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep School in Tampa Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. He is the Crimson Tide’s 25th 2023 commit. The Florida product currently stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 242 pounds. G.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DB TJ Banks has a commitment timeframe

Alabama football’s 2024 four-star defensive back target, TJ Banks has a feel for when he possibly wants to announce his commitment. Banks attends Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, and he holds more than 10 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. He is committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game. The junior garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he has a commitment timeframe in mind.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Aaron Anderson entering the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson surprised many on Tuesday when it was reported that the freshman had opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Anderson, who was one of the top receivers in his class battled injuries throughout his first season with the Crimson Tide. He is the first member of the class of 2022 to enter the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans, CFB world reacts to tragic passing of Coach Mike Leach

We start Tuesday morning in a state of utter sadness. The Southeastern Conference lost a family member as Mississippi State University released a statement about head coach Michael “Mike” Leach passing away because of complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, was rushed to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday via ambulance because of a personal health issue. He was a beloved husband, coach, friend, and mentor. Leach was finishing his third season for the Bulldogs before his unexpected death. Alabama fans and the college football world reacted in mourning on social media. Leach was a national treasure that will never be forgotten.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama sees five players named to AP All-America teams

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. received Associated Press First Team All-America honors Monday, while defensive back Brian Branch was named to the second team and Jahmyr Gibbs (AP), Kool-Aid McKinstry (DB) and Jordan Battle (S) each garnered third-team recognition. Will Anderson Jr. First Team, Linebacker. Became the first player since...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama wide receiver announces transfer destination

Former Alabama wide receiver, Traeshon Holden announced he is transferring to Oregon Sunday via Twitter. Holden entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30. He signed with the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. The junior pulled in 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban dances during big recruiting weekend

Nick Saban pulled his dance moves out the closet once again during a big recruiting weekend for the Crimson Tide. Saban and the Tide are hosting multiple five-star recruits and their families this weekend. The Alabama head coach has traditionally danced to the Cupid Shuffle, and Saturday was no different. Tracy Varner of Madhouse Training was able to capture the legendary head coach’s dance moves this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

3 injured following shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

