Will Anderson’s trophy case has not closed yet, and that is impressive despite him not having the same numbers as last year. The junior edge rusher for Alabama football captured his fourth first-team All-American selection Tuesday morning from Sporting News. Anderson now has Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Associated Press, and Football Writers Association of America inking him as a first-team All-American. He needs a nod from the American Football Coaches Association or AFCA to become a two-time Unanimous First Team All-American. Anderson has posted a story-filled career for the Crimson Tide marked with several individual honors. He took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Rotary Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, and SEC Defensive Player of the Year (AP and SEC coaches) this season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO