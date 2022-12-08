Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama priority LB target sets commitment date
Arion Carter tweeted Tuesday he will announce his commitment decision Wednesday. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Tennessee product will announce his commitment around 12 p.m. CST Wednesday, and he is expected to choose between Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama wide receiver commits to UCF from transfer portal
A second wide receiver that left Alabama football in the transfer portal has found a new home. Christian Leary, a former four-star receiver in the 2021 class, has returned home to South Florida. He announced Tuesday via Twitter that he’s committed to the University of Central Florida. Leary joins former Crimson Tide receiver Javon Baker.
tdalabamamag.com
Former 5-star electric WR makes it official for Alabama he’s in the transfer portal
An electric wide receiver from Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. Aaron Anderson, a former five-star from New Orleans, La., announced via Instagram that he’s in the portal. He made it known on Twitter his decision to leave the Crimson Tide after one...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces commitment to Syracuse
Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham announced on social media that he has committed to play for Syracuse. Ingraham previously entered the NCAA transfer portal back on Sept. 22 and is one 11 scholarship players to enter the portal this season. A redshirt junior, Ingraham didn’t see playing time during...
tdalabamamag.com
Dominant Alabama LB grabs fourth first-team All-American recognition
Will Anderson’s trophy case has not closed yet, and that is impressive despite him not having the same numbers as last year. The junior edge rusher for Alabama football captured his fourth first-team All-American selection Tuesday morning from Sporting News. Anderson now has Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Associated Press, and Football Writers Association of America inking him as a first-team All-American. He needs a nod from the American Football Coaches Association or AFCA to become a two-time Unanimous First Team All-American. Anderson has posted a story-filled career for the Crimson Tide marked with several individual honors. He took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Rotary Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, and SEC Defensive Player of the Year (AP and SEC coaches) this season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to Keon Keeley committing to Alabama
Multiple Alabama commits shared their reaction to the Crimson Tide picking up a commitment from Keon Keeley Monday via social media.
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 5-Star DE commits to Alabama
Keon Keeley announced his commitment to Alabama Monday via Twitter. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep School in Tampa Florida. He garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites. He is the Crimson Tide’s 25th 2023 commit. The Florida product currently stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 242 pounds. G.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DB TJ Banks has a commitment timeframe
Alabama football’s 2024 four-star defensive back target, TJ Banks has a feel for when he possibly wants to announce his commitment. Banks attends Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, and he holds more than 10 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. He is committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game. The junior garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he has a commitment timeframe in mind.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Aaron Anderson entering the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson surprised many on Tuesday when it was reported that the freshman had opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Anderson, who was one of the top receivers in his class battled injuries throughout his first season with the Crimson Tide. He is the first member of the class of 2022 to enter the transfer portal.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans, CFB world reacts to tragic passing of Coach Mike Leach
We start Tuesday morning in a state of utter sadness. The Southeastern Conference lost a family member as Mississippi State University released a statement about head coach Michael “Mike” Leach passing away because of complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, was rushed to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday via ambulance because of a personal health issue. He was a beloved husband, coach, friend, and mentor. Leach was finishing his third season for the Bulldogs before his unexpected death. Alabama fans and the college football world reacted in mourning on social media. Leach was a national treasure that will never be forgotten.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama sees five players named to AP All-America teams
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. received Associated Press First Team All-America honors Monday, while defensive back Brian Branch was named to the second team and Jahmyr Gibbs (AP), Kool-Aid McKinstry (DB) and Jordan Battle (S) each garnered third-team recognition. Will Anderson Jr. First Team, Linebacker. Became the first player since...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to WR Traeshon Holden committing to Oregon
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden entered the NCAA transfer portal a few short weeks ago, and on Sunday announced that he has committed to Oregon. Holden spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide before opting to join the Ducks. Shortly following his announcement, Alabama fans took to social media to...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama wide receiver announces transfer destination
Former Alabama wide receiver, Traeshon Holden announced he is transferring to Oregon Sunday via Twitter. Holden entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30. He signed with the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. The junior pulled in 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban dances during big recruiting weekend
Nick Saban pulled his dance moves out the closet once again during a big recruiting weekend for the Crimson Tide. Saban and the Tide are hosting multiple five-star recruits and their families this weekend. The Alabama head coach has traditionally danced to the Cupid Shuffle, and Saturday was no different. Tracy Varner of Madhouse Training was able to capture the legendary head coach’s dance moves this year.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
Escaped inmate found in Tuscaloosa County
UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
