ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
dequeenbee.com

See how many school counselors are in Arkansas

Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Arkansas using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Enhanced risk of severe storms on Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. Gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible. There is a Slight Risk north of I-20. The storm system responsible for...
LOUISIANA STATE
dequeenbee.com

Severe weather possible on Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. The storm system responsible for...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy