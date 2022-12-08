ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine announces school safety curriculum for staff

COLUMBUS -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC) has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined in...
Sherrod Brown: Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits

This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
