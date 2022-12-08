BISMARCK - The Dickinson State track and field team competed in the University of Mary Marauder Open on Friday and Saturday and came away with some big results. On the day three school records were set with Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Katilyn McColly and Kori Nagel all setting new marks for the Blue Hawks. In addition to the school records, a number of Blue Hawks provisionally punched their tickets to nationals on the first weekend of competition with their performance.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO