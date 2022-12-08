We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are very few kitchenware makers out there whose style matches their design and functionality. Material, however, is one of them. If you’re unfamiliar with the AAPI-founded, DTC brand, they’re the brains behind some of the Kitchn staff’s cooking, prepping, and serving non-negotiables. Take their cutting board, the reBoard, for example: It’s so frequently sold out, whenever it is available on their site, my colleagues and I stock up just in case. There’s also the brand’s $20 spatula that made Kitchn staff realize there really is a cooking tool hierarchy out there. Or, the set of knives that trumps any fancy Japanese knife I’ve bought in the past.

7 DAYS AGO