Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly

My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
This Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail Features Smooth Flavors Of Chocolate And Whiskey

Have a sweet tooth when it comes to cocktails? Or just looking for a new after-dinner drink?. Then you might enjoy this: Southern Living has a delicious-looking Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail recipe, Author Julia Levy says the alcoholic beverage is strong, smooth, and sweet, noting that the chocolate liqueur and milk complement the peanut butter flavor in the whiskey.
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust

Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars

Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars are the best combination of a classic cream pie fused with a cream cheesecake filling, and baked into a delicious dessert bar. This easy recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare by making a crunchy no-cook Oreo crust that sits below a creamy banana cheesecake mixture.
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust

Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
More than 1,200 Cases of Frozen Raspberries Are Being Recalled Due to a Possible Health Risk

If you consider the best part of the holidays to be baking, you probably plan to do a lot of it this season. While you most likely already have plenty of recipes for your holiday cookie exchange, if you’re planning to use frozen raspberries for any of them, you may want to double check the brand you have tucked away in your freezer because they could be a part of the current recall.
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars

Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
Create the Ultimate Clutter-Free Pantry with OXO’s Pop Container Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pantry clutter is frustratingly easy to succumb to — and it leads to a lot of unnecessary headaches. A less-than-organized pantry is the biggest culprit of “lost” ingredients, which then become redundant ingredients when you go to the store and think you’re buying a replacement (but are actually buying a duplicate). Clutter also likes to put a surprise pause on cooking by making you spend five minutes searching for that one crucial ingredient that you know is right around here somewhere … right?
Should You Be Freezing Sweet Potatoes Before Baking Them?

I don't have to tell you about the information overload when it comes to cooking and baking topics on the internet. Whatever the ingredient, there's likely more "hacks" for cooking with it than any one person knows what to do with — some are valid, and others less so.
Material Just Released Their Best-Selling Knife Set In a New Merry Color for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are very few kitchenware makers out there whose style matches their design and functionality. Material, however, is one of them. If you’re unfamiliar with the AAPI-founded, DTC brand, they’re the brains behind some of the Kitchn staff’s cooking, prepping, and serving non-negotiables. Take their cutting board, the reBoard, for example: It’s so frequently sold out, whenever it is available on their site, my colleagues and I stock up just in case. There’s also the brand’s $20 spatula that made Kitchn staff realize there really is a cooking tool hierarchy out there. Or, the set of knives that trumps any fancy Japanese knife I’ve bought in the past.
Slow Cooker Cuban Mojo Roast Pork (Lechón Asado)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are few Cuban dishes as synonymous with celebrating as a large roast pork. If you happen to visit just about any supermarket in South Florida, particularly Miami, around Christmas, take a stroll down the meat and poultry aisle. You’ll likely find the pork section filled to the brim with hefty cuts of pork shoulders and Boston butts. This is the usual scene in the days leading up to Noche Buena, the festive Christmas Eve celebration observed by many Latinx, Spanish, and Filipinx people across the globe.
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan

A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
