scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Sneaks Past Minot State 57-55
MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team strong effort payed off to sneak right past Minot State for a win Saturday afternoon. The Huskies came out on top by two points in a 57-55 victory over the Beavers. St. Cloud had two athletes score in the double-digits with Dru Henning leading the scoring charge with 16 points.
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Comeback Pays Off Against UMary
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team had an impressive comeback against UMary Friday evening. A late scoring run by the Huskies sealed a 71-61 victory over the Marauders. Jada Eggebrecht led the night in scoring with 21 points. GAME SUMMARY. The Huskies entered the locker...
No. 14 Huskies swept by No. 4/6 Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped a 9-0 finale to No. 4/6 Minnesota on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, scored five times in the second and added three more in the third to account for their offensive outburst.
Offense Hangs 7 in No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey’s Win over Miami
OXFORD, Ohio – Six different Huskies scored multiple points in the sixth straight win for No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (14-3-0, 7-2-0 NCHC), who beat Miami (5-10-2, 1-7-1 NCHC), 7-3, on Friday night at Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio. Senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland) led the offensive charge for the Huskies with a career-high four points, scoring two goals with two assists.
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Falls in Series Finale to Miami
OXFORD, Ohio – A closely contested series finale changed on a dime, as No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (14-4-0, 7-3-0 NCHC) allowed three goals during a major penalty and fell 5-0 to Miami (6-10-2, 2-7-1 NCHC) on Saturday night in Oxford, Ohio. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Huskies, who close the first half of its season with a 7-3-0 mark and 20 points in conference play.
Nine personal bests fall, Freed wins 3000 Meter as Huskies shine at Minnesota Icebreaker Invite
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field saw nine athletes record new personal bests while Greta Freed won the 3000 Meter at the Minnesota Icebreaker Invite on Friday at the Minnesota Fieldhouse. 11 Huskies enjoyed top-five finishes in their respective events to highlight an exceptional start to the 2022-23 Indoor campaign.
Five Huskies to appear at Five Nations Tournament in Ängelholm
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Five St. Cloud State Women's Hockey players will begin competition this week at the Five Nations Tournament in Ängelholm as part of the Swedish leg of the 2022-23 Women's Euro Hockey Tour. The Huskies will be represented by Klára Hymlárová (Czech Republic), Svenja Voigt...
