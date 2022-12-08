ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped a 9-0 finale to No. 4/6 Minnesota on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, scored five times in the second and added three more in the third to account for their offensive outburst.

