ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnRU4_0jcAqO4O00

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.

William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang that has hundreds of members across the states operating both within and without prisons.

The gang enforces rules and discipline largely through threats, intimidation, and violence. Members are required to follow higher-ranking members' orders without question.

Evidence at the trial showed that Chunn used his leadership position to order stabbings against rival gang members, various other victims, and people he thought were cooperating with law enforcement.

Another Aryan Circle member, Michell Farkas, 52, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years on Dec. 5, 2022 by a federal court in Kentucky for attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

Texas Prison Being Understaffed Entices Bus Escapes and Family Massacres

Texas Prison Being Understaffed Entices Bus Escapes and Family Massacres. Inquiries into what went wrong have centered on one aspect seven months after one of the bloodiest prison escapes in the country occurred in Texas: The prison system of the state is dangerously understaffed. Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer, managed...
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe

The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Judge: Texas death row inmate should get new, unbiased trial

HOUSTON (AP) — A Jewish death row inmate who was part of a gang of prisoners who fatally shot a police officer in 2000 after they had escaped should have his conviction overturned and get a new trial because the judge who presided over his case “harbored antisemitic bias,” according to a court ruling. Lawyers for Randy Halprin have contended that former Judge Vickers Cunningham in Dallas used racial slurs and antisemitic language to refer to the inmate and some of his codefendants. Halprin, 45, was among the group of inmates known as the “Texas 7,” who escaped from a South Texas prison in December 2000 and then committed numerous robberies, including the one in which they shot 29-year-old Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins 11 times, killing him. “Cunningham not only harbored antisemitic bias at the time of trial, but ... he did not or could not curb the influence of that bias in his judicial decision-making,” state District Judge Lela Mays wrote in a ruling issued late Monday night from Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl

A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Texas man was indicted on federal charges in a Louisiana court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, facing a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas FBI warns Texas universities about intellectual property theft by Chinese government

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI in Dallas recently warned about 100 administrators and faculty members at universities across Texas about the threat of intellectual property theft by the Chinese government.The Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI at the time, Matthew DeSarno, said what's being targeted is the research being conducted on college campuses. "There are adversaries out there who are trying to steal as much intellectual property as they can to accelerate their own advancement," he said.DeSarno retired from the FBI at the end of October after 25 years of service.On the same day his agents at the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
KTAR News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant Tucson realtor arrested in Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago been arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso (Texas) County Jail.
TUCSON, AZ
Magnolia State Live

High-ranking Aryan Circle leader sentenced to life for role in white supremacy prison gang

Two members of the Aryan Circle were sentenced this week for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang. William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, 40, of Conroe, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) violations stemming from his leadership in the organization. On Nov. 26, 2021, he was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder he ordered relating to a violent stabbing. On Oct. 3, he was also convicted by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi of Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) Attempted Murder and is awaiting sentencing in that case.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Man sentenced to more than 40 years for killing, robbing TSU student

HOUSTON - A man previously out on bond accused of killing a student and robbing him of drugs and his video games has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to murder in exchange for 45 years in prison. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for 40 years in prison. Both sentences, as specified in a press release by the DA's office Sunday, will run concurrently.
HOUSTON, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal

Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
International Business Times

Texas Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime For Pistol-Whipping Transgender Date

A man in Houston, Texas, was charged with a federal hate crime for brutally beating a transgender woman he met on the LGBTQ + dating app, Grindr. The act was motivated by the victim's gender identity and sexual orientation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday, according to KHOU-TV. Prosecutors have charged the accused Salih Alhemoud, 28, with a hate crime, kidnapping, and possessing a firearm while committing the violent crime, Click2Houston reported.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
167K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy