Twitter has retweets, TikTok has reposts. If you have ever seen a TikTok video and wanted to share it on your own feed, here’s how to repost a video on TikTok. For a while, there was no official way to do this on TikTok other than downloading a video and then re-uploading it yourself. But that can lead to copyright issues and other problems. Reposting on TikTok is similar to other social media sharing features, such as retweeting on Twitter and sharing on Facebook. Unlike these platforms, however, reposting on TikTok doesn’t frame the shared content with anything from your account. Instead, it just broadcasts the content to your followers in their “For You” feeds.

1 DAY AGO