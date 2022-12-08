Robert Griffin III has apologized after receiving backlash after his appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown where he was heard using a racial slur during the live broadcast. The former NFL player was discussing the Philadelphia Eagles winning over the New York Giants and called out Jalen Hurts’ critics. “People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” he said. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those j——- wrong.” The contemptuous term has historically been against the Black community. Following the backlash on social media, RGIII issued an apology on...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO