Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Pro Bowl Receiver
Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday (December 12). "The @dallascowboys signed free agent WR T.Y. Hilton on Monday," the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations verified Twitter account announced. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire career with the...
Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Using Racial Slur During ESPN Live ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Show
Robert Griffin III has apologized after receiving backlash after his appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown where he was heard using a racial slur during the live broadcast. The former NFL player was discussing the Philadelphia Eagles winning over the New York Giants and called out Jalen Hurts’ critics. “People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” he said. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those j——- wrong.” The contemptuous term has historically been against the Black community. Following the backlash on social media, RGIII issued an apology on...
Kyler Murray's Injury Status Determined
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday (December 13), which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots Monday (December 12) night, according to Rapoport.
Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have 'Inside Track' for Carlos Correa
MLB insider Jim Bowden lists seven teams in on Carlos Correa and none are the Dodgers, seemingly confirming reports that L.A. isn't in on the star shortstop.
San Francisco Giants in Contract Talks with Dansby Swanson (REPORT)
The San Francisco Giants have been in contact with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson about a potential contract, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.
Former All-Pro Receiver To Unretire, Sign With Bills: Report
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Beasley, who spent three seasons with the Bills, announced his sudden retirement in October just weeks after signing...
