Cat Fight! Bethenny Frankel & Jeff Lewis Get Into Heated Argument About Why The 'RHONY' Alum Unfollowed Kyle Richards

Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis have serious beef.

During the Wednesday, December 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live , The Real Housewives of New York City alum was asked by a fan about why she unfollowed longtime friend and fellow housewife Kyle Richards on Instagram.

"I love Kyle. I have a good relationship with Kyle," Frankel claimed. "I don't actually follow all of my friends because I like to catch up with them personally."

"There are people on there I'm not good friends with and I'm not that methodical about it," the Skinnygirl founder said as the Flipping Out star made displeased faces out of view while sitting next to her.

As Frankel noticed host Andy Cohen laughing at Lewis' facial expressions, the real estate developer admitted he "wasn't buying" her excuse and was going to text The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to "find out the real story since you're not being honest."

"It is weird you're so desperate you care I'm not following her," Frankel snapped at Lewis before he added that he's "not desperate" but "think[s] it is weird you don't follow her and you're friends."

"I don't follow you and we have a friendship," the businesswoman yelled before the radio host agreed, firing back that Frankel is "closer to Kyle than you are to me."

Lewis then reminded Frankel that she had met him through Richards, to which she asked, "Why are you so angry ?"

"I'm not angry. You said 'This guy is intense, he's more intense than me.' I'm not angry," he responded before the New York native stated, "If we were on a show together, it would be a carnage."

The Bravo boss quickly made light of the situation, reminding both of his former stars, "You are on a show!" before Frankel and Lewis were able to let the issue go.