ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Cat Fight! Bethenny Frankel & Jeff Lewis Get Into Heated Argument About Why The 'RHONY' Alum Unfollowed Kyle Richards

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLGfT_0jcAnBm800
@wwhl/youtube

Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis have serious beef.

During the Wednesday, December 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live , The Real Housewives of New York City alum was asked by a fan about why she unfollowed longtime friend and fellow housewife Kyle Richards on Instagram.

"I love Kyle. I have a good relationship with Kyle," Frankel claimed. "I don't actually follow all of my friends because I like to catch up with them personally."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXSeq_0jcAnBm800
@wwhl/youtube

"There are people on there I'm not good friends with and I'm not that methodical about it," the Skinnygirl founder said as the Flipping Out star made displeased faces out of view while sitting next to her.

REALITY STAR DOWN! BETHENNY FRANKEL TAKES HARD FALL WHILE ROLLER SKATING WITH DAUGHTER

As Frankel noticed host Andy Cohen laughing at Lewis' facial expressions, the real estate developer admitted he "wasn't buying" her excuse and was going to text The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to "find out the real story since you're not being honest."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exdJu_0jcAnBm800
@wwhl/youtube

"It is weird you're so desperate you care I'm not following her," Frankel snapped at Lewis before he added that he's "not desperate" but "think[s] it is weird you don't follow her and you're friends."

"I don't follow you and we have a friendship," the businesswoman yelled before the radio host agreed, firing back that Frankel is "closer to Kyle than you are to me."

Lewis then reminded Frankel that she had met him through Richards, to which she asked, "Why are you so angry ?"

BETHENNY FRANKEL SHARES SWEET PHOTO OF DAUGHTER BRYN FOLLOWING MAJOR LEGAL VICTORY IN CHILD SUPPORT CASE

"I'm not angry. You said 'This guy is intense, he's more intense than me.' I'm not angry," he responded before the New York native stated, "If we were on a show together, it would be a carnage."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfbqY_0jcAnBm800
mega

The Bravo boss quickly made light of the situation, reminding both of his former stars, "You are on a show!" before Frankel and Lewis were able to let the issue go.

Comments / 1

Jihad Joe
5d ago

🤣✔💯Lewis is will call you out on your BS in a minute... Bethany wasn't ready. She was defensive af calling him "desperate & angry" when clearly SHE was projecting.. Bethany was lying.. Good job Jeff💯💯💯💯

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast

Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been...
Page Six

Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit

Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Franklin County Free Press

Kyle Richards obituary 1990~2022

Kyle Richards, 31, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in his home. Born December 19, 1990 in Hollywood, FL, he was the son of Nadine (Triska) Schiff and her husband, Michael of Coconut Creek, FL, and the late Larry Richards. In addition to his mother and step-father,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick Stand Today

Faye has been one of Kyle's nearest and dearest for decades — and we have an update on their friendship. Kyle Richards doesn't need a reason to celebrate her longtime friendship with Faye Resnick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. has been close pals with the designer for...
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

167K+
Followers
5K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy