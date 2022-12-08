Read full article on original website
Enhanced risk of severe storms on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. Gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible. There is a Slight Risk north of I-20. The storm system responsible for...
