ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Terence Crawford's mission vs. David Avanesyan: 'Remind the world that I am the best'

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQVyg_0jcAlTUO00
Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Terence Crawford has a tough assignment.

Not against David Avanesyan, his opponent in a pay-per-view bout Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford’s hometown. His burden is trying to sell the fight to fans.

Crawford was expected to face fellow welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed championship next in a monstrous event but talks fell apart. Instead, he’ll take on a solid, but limited fighter who doesn’t stir the imagination.

He did his best to promote the matchup we’re stuck with.

“David Avanesyan is a good fighter,” Crawford said. “He’s on a good winning streak, and beat a guy in the U.K. in Josh Kelly who people thought was going to be a star. I have to train like I am facing King Kong on December 10th, because Avanesyan has everything to gain and nothing to lose.

“I know he is going to bring everything on December 10th, so I’m not looking past him. This will be the best Avanesyan, so I have to be the best Terence Crawford.”

Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is, indeed, on a hot streak. He has stopped all six of his opponents since he was stopped by contender Egidijus Kavaliauskas in six rounds in 2018.

The problem is that he has never faced an opponent near the ability of Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), who stopped Kavaliauskas the following year. Thus, at least on paper, the fight on Saturday is more of a showcase for the champion than a compelling matchup.

Crawford, No. 1 on Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound list, is around a 10-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets).

“My goal is to remind the world that I am the best fighter on the planet, so everyone needs to tune in December 10,” he said.

Spence? That fight or one with another top 147- or perhaps 154-pounder could happen next year. Crawford seems to be optimistic that the big fights will come.

“My thing is to keep doing what I’ve been doing, which is winning in a tremendous fashion, and everything else will fall into place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Avanesyan, a U.K. based Russian, isn’t traveling to the U.S. with the intention of losing.

“I’m going into this fight with a lot to prove as no one is giving me a chance to win,” Avanesyan said. “But he has a lot on his plate, he’s got a lot of distractions, and none of the interviewers ask him about me.

“It is always about the fight that didn’t happen or other stuff. I am more focused than ever, and coming in as a massive underdog, is just the way I like it. … A win against the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in boxing will make me one of the biggest names in the sport.

“I would become a household name and a top-5 pound-for-pound fighter. These are motivations, I get to take everything Crawford worked for, and I will.”

Fans would be satisfied just to see a good fight and then hope Crawford and Spence get back to the table.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months

WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestlinginc.com

Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles

The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE

Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future

Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).
worldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez dropped TWICE in controversial decision victory

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and scraped a controversial victory. Lopez improved to 18-1 with a hard-earned split decision win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin. The bout was a ten-round final eliminator for the WBC crown. One judge had the bout...
worldboxingnews.net

‘I want to cry!’ Manny Pacquiao teases return as win divides opinion

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao divided opinion with a dominant triumph against a combat YouTuber in his first fight since 2021. Pacquiao, who lost out on a bid to become Filipino President during his time away, had far too much for DK Yoo in Korea. The eight-weight champion didn’t have to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White's response to 'terrible' UFC 282 headliner? Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant title

LAS VEGAS – Since when is UFC president Dana White one to matchmake immediately after an event? When the night ends without a champion being crowned. With the UFC 282 headliner ending in a split draw, the promotion is moving in a different direction with the vacant light heavyweight title Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) was declared a split draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, leaving the 205-pound title up for grabs.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene

Leo Santa Cruz Vacates WBA 'Super' Featherweight Title; Leigh Wood Now Full Titleholder

Leigh Wood is free to pursue any fight he wants as a recognized full titlist. The year-long ordeal in waiting out the status of an ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation bout ended with Leo Santa Cruz relinquishing his ‘Super’ title. The decision was revealed Monday during the WBA Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida, coming hours before a now-canceled purse bid that was scheduled to have determined promotional rights for the overdue fight.
FLORIDA STATE
Boxing Insider

Teofimo Lopez Survives Close Fight With Sandor Martin

Former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez engaged in his second junior welterweight fight on Saturday night, as he faced Sandor Martin in a scheduled ten rounder at Madison Square Garden. The Lopez-Martin bout was the main event of a card aired live by ESPN. Lopez answered the opening bell by coming...
itrwrestling.com

WWE Superstar Makes Main Roster In-Ring Debut Three Years After Signing

WWE Superstar Scarlett has made her main roster in-ring debut three years after first signing with the WWE in 2019. Scarlett Makes Her WWE In-Ring Debut. On Saturday December 10th 2022, Scarlett wrestled her first WWE main roster match as she teamed with Karrion Kross to take on the team of Madcap Moss & Emma in mixed tag team action.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy