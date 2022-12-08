Read full article on original website
Related
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
BBC
Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand
A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
fullycrypto.com
Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin
Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Ethereum merge is reducing high amounts of energy: here’s how
Ethereum is the second leading cryptocurrency on the market right now, and its popularity has risen since it provides more than a way to make fast transactions. Although Bitcoin paved the way for cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has everything an investor would want from such an environment, from transactional benefits to a world of NFTs, Dapps, DAOs and much more.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea announces support for BitShares token ‘BNB’
OpenSea has announced that they will be accepting the BitShares token ‘BNB’. BitShares token ‘BNB’ (formerly known as BTS) as a tradable asset. Some of the benefits of the new standard after the announcement. OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, has announced that they will be accepting...
nulltx.com
Crypto Presales Still Seen As Fastest Profit Potential, Oryen Network Next On The List For ‘Solana Moment?’
Before an Initial Coin Offering, investors have the option to purchase digital assets through cryptocurrency presales. Although presales let investors buy cryptocurrency at steep discounts, it can be challenging to choose a project that is worthwhile investing in. The price of the token can increase when it is launched on...
Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC
Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
Comments / 0