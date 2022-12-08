ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

altcoinbuzz.io

6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December

What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
BBC

Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand

A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
TEXAS STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
MAINE STATE
fullycrypto.com

Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Ethereum merge is reducing high amounts of energy: here’s how

Ethereum is the second leading cryptocurrency on the market right now, and its popularity has risen since it provides more than a way to make fast transactions. Although Bitcoin paved the way for cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has everything an investor would want from such an environment, from transactional benefits to a world of NFTs, Dapps, DAOs and much more.
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea announces support for BitShares token ‘BNB’

OpenSea has announced that they will be accepting the BitShares token ‘BNB’. BitShares token ‘BNB’ (formerly known as BTS) as a tradable asset. Some of the benefits of the new standard after the announcement. OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, has announced that they will be accepting...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC

Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.

