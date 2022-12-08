ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oregonian

COVID-19 booster for youngest kids gets federal approval

The omicron-fighting COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 6 months and older, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Children under age 5 previously weren’t permitted to receive the bivalent booster. “We encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as...
WebMD

Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates

Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
EverydayHealth.com

Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says

Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WebMD

Pfizer Seeks Authorization for Bivalent Booster for Kids Under 5

Dec. 5, 2022 -- Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied Monday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for a bivalent COVID-19 booster for children 6 months to 4 years old, Pfizer said in a news release. If approved, children in that age range who had...
Prevention

Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
McKnight's

CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon

The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
The Independent

Strep A: Antibiotics could be given to children in ‘rare’ move after eighth child dies

Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.Schools minister Nick Gibb said the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option, in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with...
MedicalXpress

Flu levels high, vaccination rates low among pregnant women

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity around the nation is increasing. Vaccination can help prevent serious illness, especially in high-risk groups, like pregnant women, but the CDC says that's the group showing lower vaccination rates. "Pregnant women are a group that should especially get...
WSB Radio

Covid cases spike in Georgia

Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA STATE

