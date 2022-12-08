Read full article on original website
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children under 5
The FDA on Thursday approved the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5, three days after Pfizer-BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization.
Ars Technica
Ohio measles outbreak hits partially vaccinated kids, babies too young for shots
The measles outbreak in Ohio continues to swell, striking a total of 63 children to date. The tally now includes at least three children who were partially vaccinated against the highly contagious virus and 14 who are typically too young to be vaccinated. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine...
COVID-19 booster for youngest kids gets federal approval
The omicron-fighting COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 6 months and older, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Children under age 5 previously weren’t permitted to receive the bivalent booster. “We encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as...
WebMD
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
CNBC
Omicron boosters probably aren't very effective against mild Covid illness, but will likely prevent hospitalizations, experts say
The CDC, in a real-world study, found the omicron Covid boosters are less than 50% effective against mild illness across almost all adult age groups when compared to people who are unvaccinated. But people who received the boosters were better off than those who only got the old shots, with...
AOL Corp
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
msn.com
Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much
(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
WebMD
Pfizer Seeks Authorization for Bivalent Booster for Kids Under 5
Dec. 5, 2022 -- Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied Monday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for a bivalent COVID-19 booster for children 6 months to 4 years old, Pfizer said in a news release. If approved, children in that age range who had...
Prevention
Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
COVID hospitalizations skyrocket
Average new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. jumped up by more than 20% during the seven-day period ending Monday to nearly 5,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Strep A: Antibiotics could be given to children in ‘rare’ move after eighth child dies
Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.Schools minister Nick Gibb said the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option, in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with...
MedicalXpress
Flu levels high, vaccination rates low among pregnant women
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity around the nation is increasing. Vaccination can help prevent serious illness, especially in high-risk groups, like pregnant women, but the CDC says that's the group showing lower vaccination rates. "Pregnant women are a group that should especially get...
Covid cases spike in Georgia
Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Column: COVID boosted anti-vaccine propaganda. Now measles and other childhood diseases are on the march
The anti-vaccination movement grew stronger during the COVID pandemic. The result is a surge in measles and other preventable diseases.
AOL Corp
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC
Nearly 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu this year as an unusually early and brutal flu season has begun. Dr. Marc Siegel explained there are several reasons for this.
