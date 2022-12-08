ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless. Events will happen across the country next week for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. A vigil organized by LTHC Homeless Services and the Lafayette Salvation Army will memorialize the 17 people...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

SIA Foundation donates to non-profits in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After pouring over nearly 400 applicants, the SIA Foundation is awarding more than $100,000 to eleven non-profits from around the state of Indiana. More than half of the money donated stayed in the Greater Lafayette area. Six of the eleven non-profits were local. Three schools, two healthcare centers and the West Lafayette Fire Department received money.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

A new hangout for man's best friend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's a new place in Greater Lafayette to let your dog run free. Cumberland Dog Park is officially open. The new park is near the West Lafayette Wellness Center. It features two enclosed spaces that will alternate availability. This allows one space to be...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

INVets, GLC create program to bring vets to Greater Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — INVets has partnered with Greater Lafayette Commerce with the goal of recruiting more veterans to fill job openings in the area. This project is a part of Greater Lafayette Commerce's announced funding for 7 projects totaling $30 million. INVets received almost $200,000 from the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Jefferson High School starts Student Choice program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Jefferson High School is allowing students vote on what they want for lunch. The event started on Tuesday with some "Mac and Cheesyology" taking over the cafeteria and will end with final votes happening this Friday. This is a part of the new Student...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette names snow plows after public votes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette announced the winning names for ten of its snow plows on Monday after asking for the public's help. The following is the list of names that will be put onto ten of Lafayette's plows this winter. All of the names include puns on winter weather:
LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Murphy USA on Concord Road has gas for $3.23 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
stadiumjourney.com

Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs

Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police. Scammers posing as PayPal emailed the couple about a fake "unauthorized transaction," then claimed to overpay them by $20,100 with a phony refund, Lt. Jonathan Eager says. The...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
LEBANON, IN

