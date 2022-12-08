Read full article on original website
Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless. Events will happen across the country next week for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. A vigil organized by LTHC Homeless Services and the Lafayette Salvation Army will memorialize the 17 people...
SIA Foundation donates to non-profits in Indiana
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After pouring over nearly 400 applicants, the SIA Foundation is awarding more than $100,000 to eleven non-profits from around the state of Indiana. More than half of the money donated stayed in the Greater Lafayette area. Six of the eleven non-profits were local. Three schools, two healthcare centers and the West Lafayette Fire Department received money.
A new hangout for man's best friend
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's a new place in Greater Lafayette to let your dog run free. Cumberland Dog Park is officially open. The new park is near the West Lafayette Wellness Center. It features two enclosed spaces that will alternate availability. This allows one space to be...
INVets, GLC create program to bring vets to Greater Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — INVets has partnered with Greater Lafayette Commerce with the goal of recruiting more veterans to fill job openings in the area. This project is a part of Greater Lafayette Commerce's announced funding for 7 projects totaling $30 million. INVets received almost $200,000 from the...
Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle to retire after decorated career
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire Chief Richard Doyle will retire in June after a decorated career with the Lafayette Fire Department. Doyle has been with LFD for nearly 40 years, 11 of those as chief. In that time, he's worked nearly every job from firefighter to deputy chief. He's...
Jefferson High School starts Student Choice program
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Jefferson High School is allowing students vote on what they want for lunch. The event started on Tuesday with some "Mac and Cheesyology" taking over the cafeteria and will end with final votes happening this Friday. This is a part of the new Student...
Lafayette names snow plows after public votes
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette announced the winning names for ten of its snow plows on Monday after asking for the public's help. The following is the list of names that will be put onto ten of Lafayette's plows this winter. All of the names include puns on winter weather:
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Murphy USA on Concord Road has gas for $3.23 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
'They're turning this into a slum' | A trashy situation for tenants at Cheswick Village Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine living in a community surrounded by trash, and apartments filled with mold, rats and roaches. . That's what's happening in Cheswick Village Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Neighbors say two weeks ago, dumpsters disappeared. "One day, the bins just was gone. They've...
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
Local groups announce ‘Install Hayes as CEO now’ protest
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) announced another protest at the Indianapolis Public Library on their facebook page.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police. Scammers posing as PayPal emailed the couple about a fake "unauthorized transaction," then claimed to overpay them by $20,100 with a phony refund, Lt. Jonathan Eager says. The...
Janet Jackson coming to Noblesville for ‘Together Again’ tour
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After four years, Janet Jackson has announced her return to the road. She’s officially going on her “Together Again” tour featuring Ludacris as a special guest, and she’s making a stop in Noblesville along the way!. Jackson will be touring across...
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
