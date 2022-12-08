ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
247Sports

Cooper withdraws from transfer portal

Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
247Sports

Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end

Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
247Sports

Purdue football hires Ryan Walters as head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm

Purdue football hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its next head coach, replacing Jeff Brohm, the university announced Tuesday. Brohm left Purdue this month for the vacancy at his alma-mater, Louisville, following Scott Satterfield's departure to Cincinnati. Walters recently became 247Sports National Defensive Coordinator of the Year. Walters, 36,...
247Sports

JUST IN: Illini DC Ryan Walters named Purdue head coach

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is leaving to take over a Big Ten rival. Purdue announced on Tuesday that Walters is its next head coach. The Athletic's Matt Fortuna was the first to report the news. Why it matters: Walters is the first Illinois assistant coach to move directly from...
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
247Sports

Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost

After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
247Sports

College football loses a piece of its spirit with Mike Leach

It’s hard to put into words what the college football world lost when Mike Leach left us today. Leach was certainly polarizing, but his impact on the game and even on society cannot be understated. There has never been and will never be another Leach. He was certifiably brilliant, an innovator offensively and endlessly entertaining.
247Sports

Oregon secures commitment from 2023 P Luke Dunne

Oregon's special teams added another member to its unit as punter Luke Dunne from Australia committed to the Ducks on Tuesday evening. Dunne took to Twitter to announce his commitment. After a season of ups and downs from its special teams unit, Oregon hopes they have found the punter of...
247Sports

247Sports

