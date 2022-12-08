ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
morningbrew.com

Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day

If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
IGN

Activision Blizzard Acquisition: FTC Files Suit to Block Microsoft From Completing the Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to stop the company from buying video game developer and publisher Activision Blizzard. According to the FTC, the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry. Microsoft will have control over prices of popular video games, such as from the Call of Duty series. Microsoft could also make it difficult for other companies to sell their own video games.
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
TheDailyBeast

FTC Sues to Block Microsoft’s Acquisition of Gaming Powerhouse Activision

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard is in limbo after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal Thursday. The lawsuit—one of the FTC’s biggest efforts to rein in the tech industry in light of promised antitrust enforcement—argues the merger would allow Microsoft to suppress gaming competitors. Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company is confident they’ll prevail in court. “While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court,” Smith said. The FTC has argued that keeping the companies separate will be better for competition and creative development. The commission’s vote saw three Democrat members in favor of the lawsuit and one Republican against it, roadblocking Microsoft’s plans to bolster its presence in the console market with ownership of titles like Candy Crush and Call of Duty.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
marketplace.org

Unionization efforts are shaking up the gaming industry

Unions have come to the video game industry. They started small at just one independent developer about a year ago, then those efforts started to spread. Workers at some of the biggest names in the business have started organizing — at Activision Blizzard and recently at ZeniMax, a company owned by Microsoft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, bonds were firm and the dollar nursed losses after data showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in November, stoking hopes that inflation has peaked and interest rate increases will slow and eventually stop in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy