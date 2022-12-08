Read full article on original website
247Sports
Todd McShay releases first 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes top 5
Todd McShay revealed his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week with several surprising selection in the first round, including a running back inside the top 10 and a handful of quarterbacks coming off the board. McShay came under fire earlier this month after suggesting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
247Sports
Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end
Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
247Sports
Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says
Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
What it means: Three-star WR Collin Dixon commits to Illini
Breaking down the impact of Illinois land three-star Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Monday Updated: Mike Leach remains in critical condition, Mississippi State statement
Mississippi State will be under interim management for the Reliaquest Bowl preparations as Coach Mike Leach has been sidelined indefinitely. The Bulldog head football coach experienced a personal health early this Sunday. UPDATE: Monday, Mississippi State issued this statement. "Mississippi State University head football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical...
‘Lost a great one today’: Kyle Whittingham reacts to Mike Leach’s death
‘I admired and loved how straight up and unfiltered he was,’ Utah’s coach said of the late Mississippi State coach.
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Latest on Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao
Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao entered the transfer portal on Monday and the former four-star prospect could very well become one of the most pursued players at his position this winter. The sophomore from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty was the nation’s No. 5 rated tight end in the 2021 class coming...
BREAKING: TE Jackson McGohan commits to LSU
LSU received a Tuesday commitment from Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan. A one-time Cincinnati verbal, McGohan opened up his recruitment following the departure of head coach Luke Fickell. LSU offered in late November. He had an existing relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. Denbrock then came to Ohio to see him in advance of his official.
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
Ryan Wilson's Mock Draft: Seahawks Capitalize With Denver's No. 2 Pick
Brady Quinn, Ryan Wilson, and Danny Kanell join Jeremy St. Louis to discuss the Seahawks capitalizing with Denver's No. 2 pick.
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
247Sports
