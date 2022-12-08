ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
energyintel.com

Oil Prices Slide After EU Bans Russian Crude

G7 plans to cap the price of Russian products when the EU’s embargo on Russian diesel and other fuel imports comes into force next year, mean product traders are watching crude market developments even more closely than usual. Jet fuel supply problems across the globe are worsening as aviation...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
CNBC

Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries

Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
msn.com

Oil falls on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears. Brent crude settled at...
NASDAQ

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall on Fed rate-hike worries

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, with the Saudi index on course to post its sixth weekly loss as concerns around Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and economic slowdown weighed on sentiment. Data released on Monday showed U.S. services...

