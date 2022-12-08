ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
TAMPA, FL
lastwordonsports.com

NFL MVP Race: Top Five Candidates Through Week 14

With only four weeks left in the regular season, the NFL MVP race is starting to look like a clearer picture. Two players have emerged as frontrunners, but there are a few others that could stand a chance with insane finishes to the season. NFL MVP Race Entering Week 15.
NEW YORK STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Week 15 Stream Team 2022: Mike White, D.J. Chark Jr., and More

Every week is a great week when there’s football involved. Each week this column will analyze a player at each position rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues or less. This group of players is basically a dream stream team. For reference, the threshold used for Wins and Losses in this article will be if the quarterbacks can score at least 17 points, if the tight ends can score at least eight PPR points, and if the rest can score at least 10 PPR points. Here is the Week 15 Stream Team.
lastwordonsports.com

Greg Roman to Stanford Collapses

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s potential move to Stanford has broken down. Last week, it was speculated that Roman could be leaving his post with the Ravens to become Stanford’s new head coach. However, earlier in the week, the campaign for Roman to Stanford collapsed. It was...
BALTIMORE, MD

