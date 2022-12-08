Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
lastwordonsports.com
NFL MVP Race: Top Five Candidates Through Week 14
With only four weeks left in the regular season, the NFL MVP race is starting to look like a clearer picture. Two players have emerged as frontrunners, but there are a few others that could stand a chance with insane finishes to the season. NFL MVP Race Entering Week 15.
lastwordonsports.com
Week 15 Stream Team 2022: Mike White, D.J. Chark Jr., and More
Every week is a great week when there’s football involved. Each week this column will analyze a player at each position rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues or less. This group of players is basically a dream stream team. For reference, the threshold used for Wins and Losses in this article will be if the quarterbacks can score at least 17 points, if the tight ends can score at least eight PPR points, and if the rest can score at least 10 PPR points. Here is the Week 15 Stream Team.
lastwordonsports.com
Greg Roman to Stanford Collapses
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s potential move to Stanford has broken down. Last week, it was speculated that Roman could be leaving his post with the Ravens to become Stanford’s new head coach. However, earlier in the week, the campaign for Roman to Stanford collapsed. It was...
