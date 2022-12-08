Read full article on original website
Related
Hunt on for Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Hobbs. According to a criminal complaint, Guadalupe Navarrete and his girlfriend Vanessa Najera were in a fight, and he had left multiple threatening voicemails and texts. Najera was found dead in her vehicle on November 18. Police say Navarrete […]
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington. He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline. Read more about his story...
School superintendent found dead, was subject of investigation for hidden recording device
The West Texas school superintendent who was under investigation for Invasive Visual Recording, Joshua Goen, shot and killed himself.
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KCBD
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD report said
Someone was shot at multiple times in the 33000 block of 33rd Street Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Woman arrested, accused of dragging someone with moving vehicle
Brittany Ann Webb, 30, was arrested early Monday morning and charged by Lubbock Police with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Angry customer ran over store employee, Lubbock Police report said
A Lubbock, Texas woman was accused of punching a store employee in the face and then hitting the employee with a vehicle.
14-year-old boy in coma after emergency brain surgery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Family of 14-year-old, Alfredo Zavala, known to his loved ones as ‘Juju’, said he was taken to the ICU in Lubbock the day after Thanksgiving after an infection spread to his brain, causing him to have a seizure. The family said he has been in a coma ever since, and they’re […]
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
Passenger ejected and killed in HWY 385 rollover
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed on Friday night in a solo-vehicle rollover in Andrews County. An information release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on December 2nd at 7:20 A.M on US 385, five miles south of Andrews. A 2019 Freightliner truck, driven by Aaron Bustillos, 24, […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Lea County Sheriff faces removal from judicial evaluation board after appearing in rival party political ad
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton is facing removal from the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission after he appeared in a TV ad with Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ad, Ronchetti is standing alongside four New Mexico sheriffs, one of those being Helton, and criticized Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s...
What Is This Mystery Illness That’s Spreading Around Lubbock?
This past week or so, I have been having a rough time, and so have a lot of people that I know. I started feeling funky Saturday, November 26th. My throat was a tad sore but sometimes I just wake up like that. Then it persisted into the next day. A little strange, I thought, but I figured it would go away if I just took a Benadryl when I went to sleep that night. My throat sometimes will get irritated while I'm sleeping.
Comments / 0