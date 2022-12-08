ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

KRQE News 13

Hunt on for Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Hobbs. According to a criminal complaint, Guadalupe Navarrete and his girlfriend Vanessa Najera were in a fight, and he had left multiple threatening voicemails and texts. Najera was found dead in her vehicle on November 18. Police say Navarrete […]
HOBBS, NM
KCBD

Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At

A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

14-year-old boy in coma after emergency brain surgery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Family of 14-year-old, Alfredo Zavala, known to his loved ones as ‘Juju’, said he was taken to the ICU in Lubbock the day after Thanksgiving after an infection spread to his brain, causing him to have a seizure. The family said he has been in a coma ever since, and they’re […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Passenger ejected and killed in HWY 385 rollover

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed on Friday night in a solo-vehicle rollover in Andrews County. An information release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on December 2nd at 7:20 A.M on US 385, five miles south of Andrews. A 2019 Freightliner truck, driven by Aaron Bustillos, 24, […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

What Is This Mystery Illness That’s Spreading Around Lubbock?

This past week or so, I have been having a rough time, and so have a lot of people that I know. I started feeling funky Saturday, November 26th. My throat was a tad sore but sometimes I just wake up like that. Then it persisted into the next day. A little strange, I thought, but I figured it would go away if I just took a Benadryl when I went to sleep that night. My throat sometimes will get irritated while I'm sleeping.
LUBBOCK, TX

