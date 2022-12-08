ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Texas School Superintendent Accused Of Playing Recording Device In Girls Locker Room

By David Wetzel
 5 days ago
Joshua Goen. Gaines County Jail; MEGA

A school superintendent in Texas who is accused of planting a digital recording device in the visiting girls' locker room was arrested, Radar has learned.

The FBI and other police say Joshua Neil Goen , 43, of Seagraves, Texas, is accused of the crime after investigators went to his home to seize evidence. Goen was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with Invasive Visual Recording, which is a state jail felony in Texas.

According to an arrest warrant, Gaines County Sheriff's deputies were called to Seagraves High School in mid-November. “A digital recording device had been found and removed from the visiting girl’s locker room,” the warrant states. Investigators then viewed the footage.

“Superintendent Joshua Neil Goen … enters the locker room from the hall but is not seen leaving,” the warrant states. The security camera then showed a girls basketball team arriving for a game against Seagraves High School.

Investigators viewed three video clips. The first showed an empty locker room, the second showed a girls' team entering and the third was interrupted "by the device being unplugged," according to the warrant.

Other videos on the memory card inside the device showed Goen, according to the warrant. “Goen was positively identified by [an] FBI Special Agent…,” the warrant stated. “The recording device was placed in a changing room with the intent to record people without their consent,” the warrant concluded.

According to KXAN , officials informed Goen of the investigation on Nov. 22. A little more than a week later, he was put on administrative leave.

