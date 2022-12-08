Update: KAWS has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of four colors of his Swoosh-less Air Jordan 1 Low. The pairs were a collaboration between KAWS and Jordan Brand, created in 2016 for the artist to wear as part of his self-described “personal uniform,” much in the same way Jordan Brand gives its NBA and NFL athletes player-edition sneakers that are never released to the general public. KAWS also mentioned that the repeating hands graphic on the insole of English Sole’s pair “was not his original design.” The pair could, however be a scrapped pre-production sample or a pair that never made their way to the artist — a somewhat common occurrence in the murky world of PEs and samples. For their part, English Sole told Hypebeast that they stand behind the authenticity of their products and would pay $10,000 USD to anyone who could prove that the pair was fake in the next 24 hours.

20 HOURS AGO