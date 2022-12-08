Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Receives a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway
With 2023 just around the corner, Nike and Jordan Brand are continuing to add to their lineup of “Year of the Rabbit” releases. Now set to mark the Lunar New Year is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Rabbit.”. Limited to just 5,000 pairs,...
Early Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 in White
With four collaborations alongside Jordan Brand now under its belt, A Ma Maniére is in preparation to extend its partnership with the sportswear brand in 2023 by bringing a pair of Air Jordan 12 makeups to fruition. James Whitner and his crew are slated to drop “Black” and “White” colorways, the latter of which has now surfaced via early imagery.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Photon Dust"
Jordan Brand already has its eyes set on rolling out a bevy of inline heat next year, and one iteration that’s starting to generate excitement is the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust.” This modernized take on the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic first started to circulate around the Web in November, but now we’ve finally got a look at the pair’s official imagery courtesy of Nike.
Kyrie Irving Continues To Wear Nike, But With A Twist
Kyrie was recently dropped by the sportswear brand. Recently, Kyrie Irving was officially dropped by Nike. Of course, this decision was made following his Twitter post in which he shared a dubious documentary. Since that time, Kyrie has been forced to apologize. Additionally, the Nets suspended him for a couple of weeks.
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Nods to Michael Jordan's Heart and Soul
When designing new retro colorways, Jordan Brand has a penchant for calling out pivotal moments in his basketball career and one of the most consistent themes that we see on his retro line is a nod to his alma mater: the University of North Carolina. We’ve seen this motif touch up models like the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 6, and now an Air Jordan 5 “UNC” rendition is on the way. After surfacing back in May, its official images have now been loaded by Nike.
Stüssy Connects With Penny Hardaway for a Nike Air Max Penny 2 Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Despite the fact that the weather temperatures are starting to dip into the freezing zone, sneaker brands are still cranking up the heat with their releases before 2022 jogs to a close. Imprints like. , Jordan Brand and. have jam-packed this week with anticipated collaborations and classic bring-backs that can...
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Celtics” Drops Next Year: Best Look Yet
Celtics fans will be blessed with this Air Jordan 1 High OG model next year. One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. By now, that should not be a very controversial statement. This is a shoe that made Michael Jordan famous in the sneaker community. Additionally, it is a shoe that can be worn with pretty well anything.
Official Look at the Air Jordan 14 Low "Metallic Silver"
The Jordan Brand is taking their silhouettes out of this world with the release of its upcoming Air Jordan 14 Low. The shoe arrives in a “Metallic Silver” colorway, taking a step into a space-like future with the iteration. The shoe comes dressed in a metallic silver, fire...
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
Take a Look at Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 Mid "Warped Swoosh"
As a brand that is always striving to mix things up, Jordan Brand has a history of bringing interesting and playful edges to its mainline silhouettes. This has been seen often with its Dunk Low sneaker, and now, the footwear giant is doing more of the same with its Air Jordan 1 Mid as its presents its all-new “Warped Swoosh” iteration.
A Regal White and Gold Nike KD 3 Colorway Is Slated to Release
Kevin Durant‘s list of accolades includes an MVP award, two NBA Finals MVPs, four NBA scoring titles, an NBA Rookie of the Year Award and more. He’s one of the most decorated active players in the league and his profound impact was eventually going to spark. to give...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Hit With the Tan and Linen Colorway
Jordan Brand is kicking it up a notch with the expansion of its Jordan Two Trey lineup. After revealing the New York Knicks colorway in November and most recently the “Arctic Orange”, the hybrid silhouette is going back to focusing on the fundamental muted tones. The latest colorway...
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined"
While it still has to get through its slated batch of retro releases in the month of December, Jordan Brand is already brewing up excitement for its fans by giving us a sneak peek at its early 2023 lineup. One of the offerings that will be brought to the fore is Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined,” and after surfacing by way of early imagery, we’ve not got a look at what they’re going to look like on foot.
Detailed Look at KAWS' Air Jordan 1 Low PE
Update: KAWS has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of four colors of his Swoosh-less Air Jordan 1 Low. The pairs were a collaboration between KAWS and Jordan Brand, created in 2016 for the artist to wear as part of his self-described “personal uniform,” much in the same way Jordan Brand gives its NBA and NFL athletes player-edition sneakers that are never released to the general public. KAWS also mentioned that the repeating hands graphic on the insole of English Sole’s pair “was not his original design.” The pair could, however be a scrapped pre-production sample or a pair that never made their way to the artist — a somewhat common occurrence in the murky world of PEs and samples. For their part, English Sole told Hypebeast that they stand behind the authenticity of their products and would pay $10,000 USD to anyone who could prove that the pair was fake in the next 24 hours.
Take Another Look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low
After getting a first look following an initial rumor back in September, we now have more imagery of the Jarritos x. SB Dunk Low collaboration. Nike‘s skateboarding division is gearing up another Food & Beverage team-up to celebrate the popular Mexican soft drink founded in 1950 by Don Francisco “El Güero” Hill.
Here's a First Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After linking with earlier this year for a “FLUX DUNK,” CLOT founder Edison Chen now reveals a new pair of CLOT x Nike Cortez. The offering arrives in a black and white color scheme following other similarly-themed introductions including the special-edition Converse Chuck 70 His and Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKs celebrating the giant panda.
Nike's Air Max 95 Joins the "N7" Pack
Following the release of Free Crater Trail mules and Nike Kyrie 8s as part of the “N7” pack, Nike now adds a new special-edition Air Max 95 to the series as part of its ongoing initiative in celebrating various Native American cultures and crafts. The upcoming pairs arrive in suede, leather, and canvas uppers featuring stacked lateral panels dressed in rustic hues of sail, bronze, and olive greens.
Get Festive With the Nike LeBron 20 "Christmas"
In LeBron James’ tenure as an NBA superstar, Christmas has served as a moment for James to shine. Having played on the holiday each year since 2007, his gift to fans has been a tenacious holiday performance, squaring up against some of the league’s top talent while winning 60% of his total December 25 contests. This year, James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set for a rematch with the Dallas Mavericks, who they defeated in a statement win on Christmas Day in 2020. However, the court isn’t the only place that King James celebrates. Special “Christmas” colorways of his signatures shoes with.
