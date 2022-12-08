Ray J & His Estranged Wife Princess Love Fail To Reach Settlement In Bitter Divorce, Headed To Trial

MEGA

Ray J & his estranged wife Princess Love are headed to trial in their divorce after they failed to reach a settlement during mediation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the two were ordered to attend a parenting program as part of the case. However, the filing notes that despite the program being completed no agreement was reached.

MEGA

The court has scheduled a hearing for March when the trial date will be set.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021. The exes have previously attempted to divorce twice before but called off both cases before they were finalized .

In court documents, Ray J listed the date of marriage as August 12, 2016, and said the date of separation was “TBD.”

Ray J also asked the court to terminate Princess’ right to spousal support. He said they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.

MEGA

The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star asked the court to award him all of his earnings from before the marriage, during the marriage and after the split.

In her response, Princess demanded joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids. She requested the court ignore Ray J and award her spousal support.

Ray J and Princess’s on-again, off-again relationship has confused fans for the past several months. After the divorce was filed, while being questioned at the airport, Princess said she was open to a reconciliation.

“You never know. The door is always open. We love each other but when you stop trying you have to do what you have to do,” she said .

MEGA

Months later, the two walked the red carpet together at the BET Awards in Downtown Los Angeles. The two were seen kissing each other while Princess had her wedding ring on. All signs pointed to the couple reconciling.

However, weeks later, Princess was back in court moving her divorce along and handing over her financial information. Princess also asked for a trial date to resolve issues of visitation, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, and attorney fees.