A Lunar New Year Graphic Appears On The Nike Air Huarache Craft
Each year The Swoosh pays special care to its Lunar New Year celebration, so far enacting the Chinese celebration onto the Dunk High, Air Max TW and Air Max 90 Futura. Continuing its reach across the disparate AIR-infused tooling of its extensive roster of silhouettes, the Nike Air Huarache Craft is next up to dawn the titular multi-color scheme.
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
Martell Cognac Taps Fe, Founder Of Womenswear Brand Fe Noel, To Create One-Of-A-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Signature Color Theory And Brainwave Technology
Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning. Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high...
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
Podiatrists Love These Sneaker Brands—And They’re Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
If you’re in the market for new running shoes, and think you’ve missed the boat on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings—you’re going to want to check out Nordstrom ASAP. The retailer has major deals on running shoes from brands like Nike, APL, and Adidas that are beloved by runners and podiatrists alike—and they're going fast, with no signs of slowing down until they sell out.
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Meet the Young Shoe Brand Making Chelsea Boots as Light and Comfortable as Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Rakoh is a footwear brand built around comfort. But it was the experience of discomfort—in particular, the business casual shoes that are de rigueur at Harvard Business School—that inspired founder and CEO Raphael Kohlberg to create something better. “I kept thinking, ‘My feet are killing me’,” Kohlberg recalls of his student days. “And I looked very hard and I could not find a pair of shoes that I thought were stylish, appropriate and comfortable.” Kohlberg had begun pursuing his MBA in...
The 8 Types of Sneakers Everyone Over 40 Needs, According to Trainers and Podiatrists
Sneakers are a life-long wardrobe staple. From the time we’re stumbling around as a tot, to the years where we opt for a slower stroll in a nearby park, a sneaker is always there to take us where we need to go. As we enter our 40s and 50s,...
Philipp Plein & Snoop Dogg Collaborate On Sparkling Statement Sneakers With Gold-Plated Accents
Philipp Plein and Snoop Dogg hosted a private launch party to celebrate the release of their new sneakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The German fashion designer and West Coast legend have come together to create a super exclusive collaboration called the #PLEINDOGG. The extraordinary eye-catching styles brings attention to detail that are perfectly tuned to Snoop Dogg’s signature Doggy Style. The purple #PLEINDOGG sneaker is crafted of calf leather and full stones. The striking silhouette also includes a logo gothic black metal lettering matt. The unmistakable faceted gothic branding makes both logos applied key protagonists, while the extreme refinement of details...
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea
MILAN — Gucci has returned to its traditional show calendar, beginning with the menswear collection to be unveiled in Milan in January, kicking off the city’s fashion week, and on Tuesday the Italian luxury brand will reveal it will stage its cruise 2024 show in South Korea on May 15. The location, however, will be announced at a later stage.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China As reported, Gucci’s design office will continue to carry the direction of the house...
Jordan Brand To Open First Milan Flagship Store
‘s Jordan Brand is opening its first official Milan flagship store later this month. This marks the first dedicated retail flagship store in Milan for the collaborative brand with NBA All-Star Michael Jordan. Business of Fashion has reported that up until now, Jordan Brand products including sneakers, tracksuits and backpack...
CDG Joins Alpha Industries for Two '70s Military Staples
COMME des GARÇONS diffusion line CDG is joining Alpha Industries for a military outwear capsule. Releasing is the FISHTAIL PARKA and the LINER JACKET, and while the liner has been present in the CDG range, this joint offering sees the expertise of Alpha Industries shine through via fit, construction, and small details — think of it as more of a more rugged version of the past releases.
Gucci Après-Ski Fashions a Snow-Capped Mountain Getaway
Enter Gucci Après-Ski, the Italian House’s official offering of bundled-up garments and accessories ideal for a gnar-shedding (or relaxing) wintertime getaway. The collection takes inspiration from skiwear, with coordinated sets ideal for the snow, logo-covered knitwear and shiny puffer jackets. Across the range, classic iconography covers all sorts of warming tops and bottoms, and several toned-down designs offer a subtle balance. The lineup also hosts a preview of ready-to-wear and accessories from a forthcoming installment of adidas x Gucci, with co-branded emblems decorating staple silhouettes and heritage bags.
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
Release Info for the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Collection
Collaborative projects continue to remain a strong point for its business, and in 2022, the brand further built contributed to its legacy alongside Stüssy with multiple projects. After banding together to produce Air Force 1 Mid capsule Air Max 2015 capsules, the two are set to close out 2022 with a.
Palace and C.P. Company Save Winter With a Knock-Out Collaboration
C.P(alace) Company, anyone? That’s right, London’s leading streetwear label-turned-collaborative juggernaut Palace has partnered with the Italian outerwear pioneer C.P. Company on a comprehensive capsule collection, and it’s set to refresh your winter look with a host of updated classics. Founded by Massimo Osti in 1971 and run...
Stüssy Connects With Penny Hardaway for a Nike Air Max Penny 2 Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Despite the fact that the weather temperatures are starting to dip into the freezing zone, sneaker brands are still cranking up the heat with their releases before 2022 jogs to a close. Imprints like. , Jordan Brand and. have jam-packed this week with anticipated collaborations and classic bring-backs that can...
Golden Concept and mastermind JAPAN Launch Streetwear-Inspired Apple Watch Cases
Golden Concept has teamed up with mastermind JAPAN to introduce two streetwear-inspired designs for the “Racing Sport” Apple Watch case. Gracing the wrists of celebrities worldwide, Swedish label Golden Concept’s luxury Apple Watch cases and bezels are made with high-tech materials that combine functionality with personal expression. Working with mastermind JAPAN for the first time, the two brands have crafted two cases for the Apple Watch Series 7 and 8 — one made of titanium and the other, of carbon fiber.
Inside Karl Lagerfeld’s New ‘Digital Driven’ Denim Brand
The Karl Lagerfeld brand is putting its stamp on denim. The G-III Apparel-owned namesake brand of the late Chanel designer introduced Karl Lagerfeld Jeans on Thursday, adding to its extensive product range that covers ready-to-wear, footwear, small leather goods, fragrances and eyewear. Geared toward the “first generation of true digital natives,” the men’s and women’s line applies Karl Lagerfeld signatures such as K-shaped stitching to youthful, streetwear-inspired designs that balance masculine and feminine for fluid concepts designed to be mixed and matched. “As the world of Karl Lagerfeld continues to expand, we’re excited to grow our portfolio with the launch of Karl...
