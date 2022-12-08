ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Report: Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year, $63M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Veteran starting pitching Chris Bassitt has agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bassitt joins an already strong starting rotation that features Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and José Berríos. The Blue Jays are clearly looking to close the seven-game gap that separated them from the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.
OHIO STATE
Bleacher Report

The Good, Bad and Ugly of Every $100M Contract Given to an MLB Starting Pitcher

With inconsistent aging and less predictability when it comes to injury issues, MLB pitchers are the most volatile athletes in professional sports. That makes signing one to a $100 million-plus contract extremely risky. At the same time, no team has ever won a World Series without quality starting pitching. It's...
Bleacher Report

Sean Murphy Traded to Braves from Athletics in 3-Team Deal with Brewers

The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade with the Oakland Athletics that also involves the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are the full details of the trade, which was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN:. Braves get: Sean Murphy (C) Athletics get: Kyle Muller (LHP), Manny...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Juan Soto-Like Package for Bryan Reynolds

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have a massive price tag in mind for teams interested in center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a trade. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that news Sunday. "Yes, the Pirates are willing to entertain moving center fielder Bryan Reynolds, if only because clubs are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Former MLB Pitcher TJ House Announces He's Gay, Engaged to Boyfriend Ryan Neitzel

Former MLB pitcher TJ House publicly came out as gay on Thursday and announced he's engaged to his partner, Ryan Neitzel. The 33-year-old wrote on Facebook he had "struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin" and that "shame has kept me quiet all these years, but Love has finally set me free":
Bleacher Report

Should Yankees Pay a Premium for Bryan Reynolds amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors?

The New York Yankees have twice paid a premium to keep their own players this offseason, bringing back both Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on colossal contracts. Yet it still feels as if the Yankees could have another splurge in them over the course of the MLB offseason. Perhaps that's why they're making noise on the trade market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox

Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again. Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field. "That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."
Deadline

Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Using Racial Slur During ESPN Live ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Show

Robert Griffin III has apologized after receiving backlash after his appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown where he was heard using a racial slur during the live broadcast. The former NFL player was discussing the Philadelphia Eagles winning over the New York Giants and called out Jalen Hurts’ critics. “People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” he said. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those j——- wrong.” The contemptuous term has historically been against the Black community. Following the backlash on social media, RGIII issued an apology on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency

Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch

Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Bleacher Report

Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots

There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.

