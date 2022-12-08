Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have 'Inside Track' for Carlos Correa
MLB insider Jim Bowden lists seven teams in on Carlos Correa and none are the Dodgers, seemingly confirming reports that L.A. isn't in on the star shortstop.
San Francisco Giants in Contract Talks with Dansby Swanson (REPORT)
The San Francisco Giants have been in contact with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson about a potential contract, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Ross Stripling Agrees to 2-Year, $25M Contract amid Carlos Rodón Buzz
Even though the San Francisco Giants have been linked to several high-profile free agents this offseason, they continue to make smaller additions for 2023. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Giants have agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling that includes an opt-out after next season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year, $63M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Veteran starting pitching Chris Bassitt has agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bassitt joins an already strong starting rotation that features Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and José Berríos. The Blue Jays are clearly looking to close the seven-game gap that separated them from the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.
Bleacher Report
The Good, Bad and Ugly of Every $100M Contract Given to an MLB Starting Pitcher
With inconsistent aging and less predictability when it comes to injury issues, MLB pitchers are the most volatile athletes in professional sports. That makes signing one to a $100 million-plus contract extremely risky. At the same time, no team has ever won a World Series without quality starting pitching. It's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Christian Vázquez, Twins Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract Amid Red Sox Interest
Veteran catcher Christian Vázquez agreed to a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham. Betsy Helfand of the Pioneer Press reported the deal is worth $30 million. A number of teams had shown interest in the 32-year-old. Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer...
Bleacher Report
Sean Murphy Traded to Braves from Athletics in 3-Team Deal with Brewers
The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade with the Oakland Athletics that also involves the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are the full details of the trade, which was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN:. Braves get: Sean Murphy (C) Athletics get: Kyle Muller (LHP), Manny...
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: NYM Listening to Offers on Carlos Carrasco After Verlander Deal, More
After adding to their starting rotation in free agency, the New York Mets are listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. "The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season," Sherman added.
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Juan Soto-Like Package for Bryan Reynolds
The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have a massive price tag in mind for teams interested in center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a trade. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that news Sunday. "Yes, the Pirates are willing to entertain moving center fielder Bryan Reynolds, if only because clubs are...
Bleacher Report
Former MLB Pitcher TJ House Announces He's Gay, Engaged to Boyfriend Ryan Neitzel
Former MLB pitcher TJ House publicly came out as gay on Thursday and announced he's engaged to his partner, Ryan Neitzel. The 33-year-old wrote on Facebook he had "struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin" and that "shame has kept me quiet all these years, but Love has finally set me free":
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Carlos Rodón Prefers NYY; Twins, Cardinals 'Seriously in Play'
Free-agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón prefers to sign with the New York Yankees, but the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals were "believed to be seriously in play" Tuesday afternoon. Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reported the news on the 30-year-old left-hander, who went 14-8 with a 2.88...
Bleacher Report
Dansby Swanson Rumors: Market for Braves FA Heating Up; Giants, Cubs, More Linked
A half-dozen teams are reportedly making a push to sign free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium reported the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves are involved in talks with Swanson as his market takes shape.
Bleacher Report
Should Yankees Pay a Premium for Bryan Reynolds amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors?
The New York Yankees have twice paid a premium to keep their own players this offseason, bringing back both Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on colossal contracts. Yet it still feels as if the Yankees could have another splurge in them over the course of the MLB offseason. Perhaps that's why they're making noise on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Carlos Rodón Expected to Receive Formal Contract Offer from NYY Soon
The New York Yankees already made the offseason's biggest move when they re-signed Aaron Judge, but they reportedly could bolster their pitching rotation with a major addition as well. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the American League East team is expected to make "a formal offer" for...
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox
Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again. Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field. "That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."
Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Using Racial Slur During ESPN Live ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Show
Robert Griffin III has apologized after receiving backlash after his appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown where he was heard using a racial slur during the live broadcast. The former NFL player was discussing the Philadelphia Eagles winning over the New York Giants and called out Jalen Hurts’ critics. “People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” he said. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those j——- wrong.” The contemptuous term has historically been against the Black community. Following the backlash on social media, RGIII issued an apology on...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch
Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Comments / 1