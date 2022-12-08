Mets take ex-Red Sox, Orioles 2B Jonathan Arauz in minor-league Rule 5 Draft

The 2022 Rule 5 Draft was an overall net positive for the Mets, who, after selecting RHP Zach Greene from the Yankees in the major-league phase, made four more additions in the minor-league phase while losing just one player.

In that minor-league phase, the Mets selected RHP Wilkin Ramos from Pittsburgh in the first round, took outfielder Agustin Ruiz from San Diego in Round 2, drafted infielder Jonathan Arauz from Baltimore in Round 3, and nabbed SS Mateo Gil from Colorado in Round 4.

They were done there, but their lone loss came in Round 5, when the Phillies selected RHP Trey Cobb.

Ramos, 22, was an IFA signee of the Athletics in 2017 and was dealt to Pittsburgh in December 2018. He spent last year at Low-A Bradenton, going 4-1 with a 3.88 ERA and three saves in 51 innings over 37 games.

Ruiz, 23, signed with San Diego back in 2016 and has played 390 games in parts of five seasons in their system, primarily in right field. He split 2022 between High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio, hitting .227 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI.

Arauz, 24, may be a familiar name to Yankees fans, as he has played 68 MLB games with the Red Sox and Orioles over the last three seasons. The Mets will be his fifth organization, as he was signed by the Phillies as an IFA in 2014, dealt to Houston in Dec. 2015 in the Ken Giles deal, selected by Boston in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft, and then claimed off waivers by Baltimore last June.

The utility man hit .132 in 15 MLB games between the Orioles and Red Sox last year, and .197 in 38 games in the Minors.

Gil, 22, was the Cardinals’ third-round pick out of high school in 2018, and he hit .246 with seven homers and 27 RBI in 58 minor-league games last year, mostly at High-A Spokane.

Cobb, 28, was the Mets’ eighth-round pick in 2017 out of Oklahoma State, and he split his first two seasons at the various Class-A levels before missing 2019 due to injury and 2020 due to the pandemic. He split time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse in both 2021 and 2022, and last year, Cobb was 8-6 with a 3.99 ERA and three saves in 70 innings over 40 games between the two stops.

