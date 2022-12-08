ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Toya Johnson Wore A Chic LBD To BET’s ‘Sistas’ 100th Episode Celebration

By Samjah Iman
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4IhA_0jcAYtqb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvjNO_0jcAYtqb00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One thing about Toya Johnson, she’s going to live her life and look stylish while doing it! The Atlanta socialite celebrated the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas in a little black dress and Gianvito Rossi heels, and she looked gorgeous!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson- Rushing (@toyajohnson)

Johnson showed up to the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas celebration decked out in a fabulous little black dress and extravagant heels. The one-shoulder frock hit her thigh and hugged her curvaceous body. It gathered on the side, giving the dress a dramatic feel. Johnson paired her look with a mini crystal-studded clutch that matched her crystal-studded Gianvito Rossi heels. Her accessories included diamond bracelets and drop diamond earrings. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail which was ideal for her look.

Johnson posted a reel featuring her swanky look and showing her strutting, dancing, and having a great time in the getup. She captioned her video with, “We had a great time celebrating @sistasonbet 100th episode with a fabulous Cocktails & Conversations dinner….Congratulations to the beautiful ladies for having the #1 show on @bet … be sure to tune in tonight at 9/8c on BET to catch the 100th episode.” Of course, her followers loved the reel and complimented her on her threads.

Johnson is no stranger to slaying, and we can’t wait to see what her next look will be!

DON’T MISS…

Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony

Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang

Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Paired a Sparkling Black Gown with Long Gloves for Porsha’s Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member nailed wedding guest style in this elegant outfit. When it comes to a wedding guest look, Kandi Burruss is always on top. Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member reunited with two alums — Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille — for the luxurious wedding of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. For the occasion, Kandi rocked a sleek and stunning hot pink velvet midi dress with spaghetti straps and a deep V neckline, completing the look with strappy black heels with bejeweled embellishments, a sparkling necklace and cuff, and a short hair chop.
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
People

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'

Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave Set, 14 months, and Kulture Kiari, 4 Cardi B has a little fashionista on her hands! The "Be Careful" singer, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Kulture Kiari posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top. "Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" Kulture says as she shifts from pose to pose while modeling Mom's clothes. The 4-year-old wears big black sunglasses in the beginning and rests them up on her...
People

Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself!    Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy