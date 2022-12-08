Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
BBC
£20m contract awarded for clean-up of nuclear shaft
A £20m contract has been awarded as part of work to clean-up one of the most challenging features of the Dounreay nuclear power site. Called the shaft, it plunges 65.4m (214.5ft) below ground and was used for disposing of radioactive waste. The practice, which started in 1959, ended in...
Biden admin fumes as end of military vaccine mandate appears imminent
Biden administration officials are furious that Republicans appear to have successfully negotiated an end to the military vaccine mandate, arguing it will cause logistics issues.
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Grist
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
"A ticking atomic bomb": The Cold War legacy lurking in U.S. groundwater
In America's rush to build the nuclear arsenal that won the Cold War, safety was sacrificed for speed. Uranium mills that helped fuel the weapons also dumped radioactive and toxic waste into rivers like the Cheyenne in South Dakota and the Animas in Colorado. Thousands of sheep turned blue and died after foraging on land tainted by processing sites in North Dakota. And cancer wards across the West swelled with sick uranium workers.
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction Tests Appetite for Floating Farms
Dec 6 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday kicked off the first sale of offshore wind development rights for waters off the coast of California, expanding the nascent domestic industry to the Pacific Ocean. The auction, which began at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), is a major milestone...
The surprising player in the rail strike fight: Fossil fuel companies
As the country barrelled towards a potential rail workers strike last week, battle lines were drawn over the issue of paid sick leave. On the one side were unions — the signalmen, track workers, boilermakers, and conductors — who had rejected a contract brokered in September that didn’t include paid time off for illnesses or medical visits. On the other were big rail companies, which have spent years cutting staff, extending worker hours, and enacting stricter attendance policies, all while making record-breaking profits.
maritime-executive.com
China Merchants Orders Large, Methanol-Fueled Vehicle Ro-Ros
The shipping operation of China Merchants is pursuing plans to develop and build what the company is calling a new generation of Ro-Ro vehicle transports that will be “the world’s largest and most advanced” ships in the category. The plan calls for the new vessels to become among the first car carriers to be dual-fuel operating on methanol.
gcaptain.com
First West Coast Wind Auction Continuing with Over $400 Million in High Bids on First Day
Six companies are still vying for the opportunity to install floating wind turbines off the California coast after offering $402.1 million for the tracts Tuesday. The turnout — just a sliver of the 43 developers that had prequalified to bid in a government auction of those coastal leases — signals some industry caution about the scale of the challenge harnessing renewable power in deep Pacific waters. The sale, which resumes Wednesday morning, is an initial test of the industry’s appetite for offshore wind projects in more costly and difficult terrain.
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in U.S. waters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
POLITICO
Who shot the North Carolina power grid?
The deepest mystery in the energy world is a weekend shooting attack that damaged a pair of electric substations in Moore County, N.C. — a reminder that the power grid faces dangers from physical attacks, not just cyber ones. About 34,000 customers are still without power after enduring frigid...
U.S. lawmakers decline to add Boeing 737 MAX exemption in defense bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers late on Tuesday declined to add an extension to an annual defense bill of a looming deadline that would impose a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of Boeing's (BA.N) best-selling 737 MAX aircraft.
Ford F-150 Lightning joins the U.S. Forest Service fleet for first test
The U.S. Forest Service has purchased three Ford F-150 Lightning pickups for evaluation as it plans to transition to an all-electric fleet starting in 2027.
Washington Examiner
Pentagon report on China’s military highlights nuclear buildup that could overtake America
The Pentagon’s new China Military Power Report provides troubling insights on the extent of the growth of the communist regime’s nuclear arsenal. It describes a nation bent on multiplying its nuclear forces. First and foremost, the 2022 report reveals that China could field 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035....
US News and World Report
Komatsu CEO: No Immediate Plan to Withdraw From Russia
TOKYO (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes...
rigzone.com
Montrose Port Authority Becomes First Scottish Port With Shore Power
Montrose Port Authority has formed a joint venture with Plug Shore Power to establish shore power for offshore vessels. — Montrose Port in Scotland could become the country’s first port with shore power for offshore energy vessels following a joint venture formation between Montrose Port Authority and Plug Shore Power. This partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose.
FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation
Members of a U.S. House committee disagreed at a Tuesday hearing about whether more aggressive federal regulation would have protected customers from the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX and the alleged fraud of its founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried. Lawmakers at the four-hour House Financial Services Committee hearing appeared to view the unfolding scandal around Bankman-Fried, arrested […] The post FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
maritime-executive.com
DNV Predicts a Strong Future for LNG-Fueled Ships
The advisory division of leading class society DNV Maritime sees good times ahead for LNG dual-fuel vessels, even if today's high gas prices support fuel-switching to VLSFO. More than 200 LNG-fueled ships have been ordered over the course of the year to date, including 17 in November alone, according to DNV Principal Consultant Martin Wold. Within three years, the number of LNG-fueled ships afloat will increase from 340 hulls today to more than 800 vessels, DNV predicts, and most of the new deliveries will be big vessels like container ships and PCTCs.
U.S. approves conditions for Airbus A321XLR to address fire risks
WASHINGTON/PARIS Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has approved special conditions for the Airbus (AIR.PA) A321XLR after concerns were raised that a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks in its newest narrow-body jet.
