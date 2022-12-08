Dexter Lumis and The Miz will face off in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The Miz and Lumis have been in a feud over the past several months, since Lumis made his return to WWE this past August, following SummerSlam. It was first believed that Lumis was stalking The Miz when Lumis came back to the company. However, it all turned out that The Miz paid Lumis to stalk him. Johnny Gargano later revealed The Miz stopped paying Lumis, which is why Lumis continued to harass and torment The Miz. Lumis defeated The Miz back on the November 28 episode of Raw to earn a WWE contract and all the money that he was yet to be paid by The Miz.

23 HOURS AGO