wrestleview.com
Major News On Sasha Banks’ Status With WWE, Update On Her Appearance With NJPW
According to F4WOnline, as of right now, Sasha Banks has agreed to terms for multiple dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Banks returning to WWE could still be a possibility. It was also said that Banks’ contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of this year,...
Update on William Regal and his status with WWE
According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company. The report also notes that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, and will start the first week in January. During last Wednesday’s ROH Final...
AEW Hires Former WWE VP of Global TV Production
According to reports by PWInsider and F4WOnline on Monday, AEW has hired Michael Mansury, who was the former Vice President of Global TV Production of WWE, as the promotion’s new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. The reports noted hat Mansury will begin his new job at this Wednesday’s...
Friday Night Wrestling Ratings: WWE SmackDown And AEW Rampage
Viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown return to FOX, drew an average of 2.306 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating. WWE SmackDown was No. 1 for the night on network television. Over on TNT, last Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage drew...
WWE again teases Alexa Bliss re-aligning with Bray Wyatt; Bobby Lashley Gets “Fired”
WWE this week on Raw, again teased Alexa Bliss possibly re-aligning with Bray Wyatt. Bliss defeated Bayley to become the new No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, currently held by Bianca Belair. Per Mike Tedesco’s Raw recap, after the match, Bianca Belair entered the ring and held...
VICE TV releases preview clip for Tuesday’s Vince McMahon documentary
VICE TV posted a preview clip to Twitter for “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon” documentary, which is set to premiere this coming Tuesday, December 13 at 9:00 pm ET. VICE will also air replays at midnight ET and 3:00 am ET. The preview clip features Jim Cornette,...
NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 date announced
During Saturday night’s NXT Deadline, it was announced that NXT’s New Year’s Evil special will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, January 10. A woman was teased for a return or to debut. There were no matches announced for the special.
WWE Holiday Tour Results – 12/10/22 (Wheeling WV and Saginaw, MI)
WWE held two Holiday Tour House Shows on Saturday. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From The WesBanco Arena In Wheeling, WV (12/10) – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) ended in a no contest.
WWE Raw Preview: Double No. 1 Contenders Matches
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. As of this report, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -WWE United States Championship No. 1...
Winner Takes All Ladder Match set for next week’s WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis and The Miz will face off in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The Miz and Lumis have been in a feud over the past several months, since Lumis made his return to WWE this past August, following SummerSlam. It was first believed that Lumis was stalking The Miz when Lumis came back to the company. However, it all turned out that The Miz paid Lumis to stalk him. Johnny Gargano later revealed The Miz stopped paying Lumis, which is why Lumis continued to harass and torment The Miz. Lumis defeated The Miz back on the November 28 episode of Raw to earn a WWE contract and all the money that he was yet to be paid by The Miz.
